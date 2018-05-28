2018 Top Technologies in Sensors & Instrumentation

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, and Consumer Electronics Sectors Drive Opportunities for Advanced Sensing Technologies



The technology and innovation research report covers the top 10 Sensors and Instrumentation technologies that will have highest impact in the near-to medium-term.Key technologies in the Sensors and Instrumentation cluster were evaluated to arrive at the top 10 technologies for 2018.



The technologies were selected after critical evaluation of an exhaustive list of technologies using TechVision's proprietary selection methodology. The research service assesses technologies from various aspects such as nature of disruption, key technology drivers, market potential, patents, funding, applications and megatrends impacted.

The top 10 technologies covered in this research service are Biosensors, LiDAR sensors, Sensor Fusion, ADAS, Smart sensors, Photonic Sensors, Gesture Recognition, Large area sensors, Energy Harvesting and Electronic Skin/ Skinput.

Research focus areas will continue to include capabilities beyond sensing that is being more intelligent or smart and including plug-and-play features.Some of the features include enhancing automation levels, miniaturization, intelligence, and reducing cost (while still trying to be profitable and maintaining competitive advantage).



IoT concept will be key aspect in driving innovations in sensors segment.Wearables and sensors will drive opportunities in advanced healthcare and medical diagnostics and home monitoring applications.



Smart wearables will involve deeper patient engagement leading to predictive healthcare. Sensor fusion systems, where information from different sensors such as LiDAR and smart sensors are combined to achieve higher accuracy are expected to transform advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and move automation (highly automated driving (HAD)) to the next level.



