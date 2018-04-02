2018 Trucker Buddy International Honorees - MATS 2018

Sonja Springman, a driver for Try Hours; Teacher – Geraldine Mazua at EREA Alain-Fournier, France

Steen Gronlund, a driver for Mile Hi; Teacher – Angie Banning at Longmont Estates Elementary, Longmont, CO.

Outstanding Teacher

Chelsea Smith, a teacher at Golden Hills Elementary Oroville, CO; Driver – Mario Moran, Walmart Transportation

Darrell Hicks Ambassador of the Year

John Waldvogel is retired from Motor Carrier Services

Trucker Buddy International

Trucker Buddy International, an independent, non-profit 501(c) (3) organization, often called the number one trucking image campaign in North America, has helped educate schoolchildren and introduce educators to the trucking industry. This gives them the world through the eyes of a professional truck driver. The Trucker Buddy program helps to educate and mentor schoolchildren via a pen pal relationship between professional truck drivers and children in grades K-8 as supervised by their teachers.

After an extensive screening process, the professional truck drivers are matched with a class and as directed by the teacher, drivers share news about their travels with their class. Students write letters and send pictures to their drivers. Students' skills in reading, writing, geography, mathematics, social studies, and history are enhanced and learning is made fun.

Since 1992, Trucker Buddy International has helped educate over a million schoolchildren and introduced them to caring, compassionate men and women, professional truck drivers. The on-going success of the program is due to driver volunteers, participating teachers and the contributions of sponsors. There is no cost to the drivers or teachers to participate in the program. The Trucker Buddy program is funded entirely by sponsorships and donations. Donations can be made by visiting the official website of Trucker Buddy.

