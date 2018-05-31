2018 Tuttle Award Presented

The Tuttle Award is an annual award established at the Institute for Defense and Business (IDB) in Chapel Hill, NC to recognize an exceptional business application in defense and government. The Tuttle Award is presented to an IDB Alum for demonstrating the best return on investment to his or her organization by successfully applying the lessons learned in an IDB education program.

IDB's education and training courses are developed to provide interaction between the military/government, private sector, and academic communities. These courses provide a dynamic and unique educational experience that includes the application of innovative business practices in the challenging environment of the defense enterprise. The nature of IDB programs is to be a true investment that equips and motivates graduates to share the business principles learned in class with their team and apply them for the betterment of the organization.

CAPT Lake applied principles he learned in IDB's LOGTECH Advanced Program in Logistics and Technology to evaluate better methods for producing low-cost, high-volume, industrial materials and commodities, resulting in the implementation of a successful GSA Fourth Party Logistics procurement program (4PL). This program has effectively reduced overhead activities and enabled procurement personnel to focus on large-scale purchases, such as ship engines, motors, and cranes versus routine orders.

In addition, CAPT Lake leveraged the Yard's production process efficiencies to increase the Industrial Production throughput and revenue while decreasing the labor rate for workforce production by 4% per hour. This was the first such reduction in 11.5 years, and is expected to save $2.73 million in FY 2018. The savings were applied to other projects to lighten the maintenance backlog.

The Honorable Robert H. McMahon, Assistant Secretary of Defense, Logistics and Materiel Readiness presented the award. Adding to the significance of the event, General Tuttle was on hand to assist.

IDB President MG James Hodge, USA (Ret) stated: "The Tuttle Award serves to recognize IDB alumni who have applied innovative business practices learned in our classrooms to improve their organizations. This year's winner, CAPT Lake and the Coast Guard Yard, exemplify the award and they are most deserving of this special recognition."

