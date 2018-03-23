2018 USA International Ballet Competition Invites 119 Dancers to Jackson in June

"Showcasing artistic excellence, the USA IBC is a platform for dancers to test their skills against the highest international standards," said Mona Nicholas, USA IBC executive director. "Jackson is respected as a prestigious competition that launches dance careers. We anticipate a thrilling competition."

Fifty-three of the invited competitors are juniors, ages 14 to 18, and 66 are seniors, ages 19-28. The United States has the highest number of invited dancers (52), followed by Japan (23) and the Republic of Korea (14). Other nations represented are Armenia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Columbia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, Philippines, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

Medals, company contracts, apprenticeships, scholarships and more than $150,000 in prizes will be awarded. All dancers who advance to Round 3 will receive $1,500.

The June 10 USA IBC opening ceremony will honor the late Robert Joffrey, jury chairman for the first three Jackson competitions, and feature Joffrey Ballet dancers in performance. Joffrey Ballet artistic director Ashley Wheater will join the Gerald Arpino-Robert Joffrey Foundation in a lecture presentation, and Charthel Estner, foundation executive director, will conduct a master class in Joffrey's teaching style.

The Arts & Lecture Series will mark the bicentennial of choreographer Marius Petipa's birth with a presentation by Alexei Ratmansky of American Ballet Theatre. Ratmansky also will demonstrate Petipa choreography in a workshop with USA IBC competitors.

Edward Villella, USA IBC National Honorary Chairman, will lecture on dancing for George Balanchine at New York City Ballet. Olga Guardia de Smoak, an organizer of the landmark Ballet Russes reunion in 2000, will speak on the history of Ballet Russes and the making of the documentary that will be shown. Victoria Rockhill Schneider of The HARID Conservatory will conduct the USA IBC Teacher Training Program, focusing on the School of Russian Classical Dance.

