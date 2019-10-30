2019-20 AAOMS officers, trustees elected

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victor L. Nannini, DDS, FACS, was introduced as the 102nd president of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) during its Annual Meeting in September in Boston, Mass.

Alongside AAOMS's other officers and its Board of Trustees, Nannini assumes leadership for 2019-20 of the professional organization representing more than 9,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Nannini of Westbury, N.Y., previously served as AAOMS President-Elect, Vice President and AAOMS District I Trustee.

After more than 30 years in private practice, Nannini moved to full-time faculty and is currently director of the Nassau University Medical Center Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency program. He previously was chair of the New York OMS Political Action Committee for eight years and president of the New York State Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

"We have been so blessed to have such great past presidents, officers and trustees," Nannini said. "I have been fortunate to be able to observe and admire their significant accomplishments over the years – setting the table for future presidents such as myself."

In 2016, Nannini was a member of the first class of single-degree OMSs inducted as fellows in the American College of Surgeons, the world's largest surgical organization. He received his doctor of dental surgery degree from New York University and completed his OMS training at Long Island Jewish-Hillside Medical Center.

Nannini succeeds A. Thomas Indresano, DMD, FACS, who will serve as Immediate Past President. Other 2019-20 officers elected by the AAOMS House of Delegates are B.D. Tiner, DDS, MD, FACS, as President-Elect; J. David Johnson Jr., DDS, as Vice President; Robert S. Clark, DMD, as Treasurer and Steven R. Nelson, DDS, MS, as Speaker of the House of Delegates. Debra M. Sacco, DMD, MD, is the first woman elected to the AAOMS Board of Trustees and will serve District III, the southeastern states.

Tiner of San Antonio, Texas, previously served as Vice President and District V Trustee. He was a tenured associate professor and director of the residency program at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and entered full-scope private practice in 1996 in San Antonio. For 25 years, he served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy, retiring as Captain in 2000.

Johnson has been in private practice in Oak Ridge and Powell, Tenn., for 29 years. He has served as AAOMS and OMS Foundation Treasurer, AAOMS District III Trustee, president of the Southeastern and Tennessee Societies of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, associate professor at the University of Tennessee as well as a member of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) Examination Committee. For 15 years, he was the national OMS spokesperson for the American Dental Association (ADA).

Clark was AAOMS District III Trustee for the last four years and served on the ABOMS Examination Committee from 2012-19. He is president and senior partner of a five-office, five-doctor private practice based in the Lexington, Ky., area that will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020. Dr. Clark has practiced in Lexington since 1993 and served in the AAOMS House of Delegates since 1996, on AAOMS committees and as an AAOMS representative to the Code Maintenance Committee and Dental Quality Alliance at the ADA.

Nelson of Greenwood Village, Colo., was elected to his 18th term as Speaker of the House of Delegates. He is a member of the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center and practices at Nelson, Rollert & Wells Associates in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Denver. He also is president of the Colorado Dental Lifeline Network and chair of the Small Donor Committee of the Colorado Dental Political Action Committee.

Sacco practices in Chapel Hill, Durham and Sanford, N.C., and serves on the hospital staff at North Carolina Specialty Hospital, Davis Ambulatory Surgery Center and Duke Regional Hospital, where she is chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery. She also has served in the AAOMS House of Delegates and as an examiner for ABOMS. Sacco previously was a faculty member at the University of North Carolina, where she graduated from medical school.

Other AAOMS Trustees are David M. Shafer, DMD, of Farmington, Conn. – who was re-elected to a two-year term for District I – Paul J. Schwartz, DMD, of District II and Pittsburgh, Pa.; J. David Morrison, DMD, of District IV and Loveland, Ohio; Charles A. Crago, DMD, MD, FACS, of District V and Fargo, N.D., and Mark A. Egbert, DDS, FACS, of District VI and Kenmore, Wash.

