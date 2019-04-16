2019 455HP Syclone now available from GMC Dealers

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 27 years, Specialty Vehicle Engineering is pleased to announce the return of SYCLONE, the most Iconic Performance Truck ever, now powered by a 455HP supercharged 3.6L V-6 engine. Only 100 Limited Edition, outrageously fast, 2019 SYCLONE Sport Trucks will be built, based on­ the 2019 GMC Canyon 2WD and 4WD extended cab truck, in all factory colors, and numbered from 1-100.To properly balance the awesome power of the Supercharged 3.6L V-6, the SYCLONE includes a High Performance Brake Upgrade that features 6 - Piston Forged Front Calipers (stock is 4) in red, w/black SYCLONE graphics, and two-piece 13.6" diameter (stock is 12.2") Slotted Front Rotors, to provide serious stopping power. Handling is enhanced by the addition of our Sport Suspension Package that lowers the truck 2" up front, 5" in the rear, and includes HD Traction Bars, HD Spring Bushings, Higher-Rated Front and Rear Performance Shock Absorbers, and a HD Rear Sway Bar. A Stainless Steel Cat-Back Dual Exit Exhaust System increases performance while providing a true sports car-like sound. Additional performance upgrades include 20" x 9" front and rear 5 spoke Alloy Wheels w/SYCLONE graphics on one spoke, and Y-rated front and rear performance tires. Exterior features include unique OEM-Quality Composite Hood Insert w/455HP Chrome and Red Badges, Body-Color Composite Rocker Panel Extensions, OEM-Quality SYCLONE Door and Tailgate Badges, Body Color Front Grill Surround, Grill Bars, and Rear Bumper. Interior upgrades include Custom Seat Trim Package featuring red SYCLONE Graphics Embroidered on Seat Back, Custom Front Floor Mats w/red SYCLONE Logo Embroidered on Mats, numbered SYCLONE Dash Plaque (1-100) with 455HP called out, and two SYCLONE numbered Key Fobs. Each of these 100 vehicles will include a numbered Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin.

For more than 25 years, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (formerly SLP) has been a Second Stage Vehicle Manufacturer and Tier One Supplier to GM and its dealers, having built over 65,000 cars, trucks, and SUV specialty vehicles; making us the #1 GM Specialty Vehicle Manufacturer in the USA! That's why our company was chosen as the exclusive builder of the current generation Yenko Supercars!

