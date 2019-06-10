ATLANTA, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and the Association for Rheumatology Professionals (ARP) welcomes members of the press to write about research presented at the 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting. Press registration opens on Wednesday, June 12. Press members will receive complimentary registration, an embargoed press kit, access to press conferences, assistance in scheduling interviews with speakers, and access to an on-site newsroom equipped with printers and computers where registered press can work away from the hustle and bustle of the meeting.

This year's meeting will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Nov. 8 – 13. More than 450 sessions will offer a superior combination of basic science, clinical science, tech-med courses, career enhancement education and interactive discussions on improving patient care. More details about the 2019 ACR/ARP Annual Meeting is available HERE.

Details about eligibility requirements and how to apply for press credentials can be found HERE. If you have questions about the registration process or the press policies, contact Monica McDonald at mmcdonald@rheumatology.org.

Key dates for this year's annual meeting:

Press registration closes: Wednesday, Oct 23 .

. Embargo lifts: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time .

The American College of Rheumatology is an international medical society representing over 8,500 rheumatologists and rheumatology health professionals with a mission to empower rheumatology professionals to excel in their specialty.

