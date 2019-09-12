2019 Aesthetic Everything® Beauty Expo Celebrity- Media Red Carpet Awards Celebrates Record Attendance

Over 1500 attendees were able to experience Exhibitors, Exceptional Key Note Speakers, and a Grand Celebrity and Media Red Carpet Event and Awards Dinner.

Celebrity and Media Hosts for 2019 Included:

Terri Seymour - Extra TV

Lydia McLaughlin - The Real Housewives of Orange County and Nobleman Magazine

Vanessa Julia, Founder of The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo said, "This was by far our most incredible show. The Red Carpet Event was wall to wall packed with celebrities, media and attendees. We are so excited to see what will happen with our 2020 show after such major buzz and excitement was experienced in 2019."

View 2019 Event Video Here: https://youtu.be/0kghPK8BEYM

JOIN US FOR 2020!

THE RITZ CARLTON/ JW MARRIOTT LA LIVE 900 W Olympic

Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015

May 2nd - May 3rd, 2020

BUY TICKETS AND BOOTH SPACE:

https://aestheticeverythingbeautyexpo2020.eventbrite.com

QUESTIONS ABOUT 2020 CONTACT VANESSA JULIA

vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

About the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo:

The annual Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo trade show is designed specifically for practitioners and professionals to "exhibit, impress, and sell!" The event features America's largest network of aesthetics and beauty professionals, cosmetic dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and aesthetics companies showcasing procedures, products, and the industry's latest technological advancements. Participants call it "fantastic" and "amazing" – "an event that brings everyone in the beauty industry all to one location so they can talk about a common interest and passion."

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine , an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards .

Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo

https://www.aestheticeverythingbeautyexpo.com

310-754-0257

vanessa@aestheticeverything.com

