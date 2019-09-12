2019 Aesthetic Everything® Beauty Expo Celebrity- Media Red Carpet Awards Celebrates Record Attendance
Sep 12, 2019, 13:33 ET
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Trade Show is the #1 Aesthetic Trade Show on the west coast. This proved to be the case once again as the 2019 show was exceptionally attended with national and international aesthetic and beauty industry professionals, doctors, nurses and aestheticians along with award winning innovative medical aesthetic technology companies. Celebrities, media and influencers were there as well to document the entire show with world class interviews and stunning Red Carpet appearances.
Over 1500 attendees were able to experience Exhibitors, Exceptional Key Note Speakers, and a Grand Celebrity and Media Red Carpet Event and Awards Dinner.
Celebrity and Media Hosts for 2019 Included:
Terri Seymour - Extra TV
Lydia McLaughlin - The Real Housewives of Orange County and Nobleman Magazine
Vanessa Julia, Founder of The Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo said, "This was by far our most incredible show. The Red Carpet Event was wall to wall packed with celebrities, media and attendees. We are so excited to see what will happen with our 2020 show after such major buzz and excitement was experienced in 2019."
View 2019 Event Video Here: https://youtu.be/0kghPK8BEYM
May 2nd - May 3rd, 2020
THE RITZ CARLTON/ JW MARRIOTT LA LIVE 900 W Olympic
Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015
May 2nd - May 3rd, 2020
BUY TICKETS AND BOOTH SPACE:
https://aestheticeverythingbeautyexpo2020.eventbrite.com
QUESTIONS ABOUT 2020 CONTACT VANESSA JULIA
vanessa@aestheticeverything.com
About the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo:
The annual Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo trade show is designed specifically for practitioners and professionals to "exhibit, impress, and sell!" The event features America's largest network of aesthetics and beauty professionals, cosmetic dentists, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and aesthetics companies showcasing procedures, products, and the industry's latest technological advancements. Participants call it "fantastic" and "amazing" – "an event that brings everyone in the beauty industry all to one location so they can talk about a common interest and passion."
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.
Contact:
Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo
https://www.aestheticeverythingbeautyexpo.com
310-754-0257
vanessa@aestheticeverything.com
https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c
SOURCE Aesthetic Everything
