2019: An Active Year For Skål International USA President

"2019 was very active and a successful year for SKÅL USA and our 48 member clubs," says Lisa Conway, outgoing Skål USA President. "Skål Boston and Chicago both celebrated their 80th Anniversary, Philadelphia celebrated its 65th Anniversary, while Skål Puerto Rico and Skål Tampa Bay celebrated their 60th year."

We also proudly hosted Skål members from around the world for our North American Skål Congress, hosted by Skål Hawaii in Honolulu, as well as the Skål World Congress onboard the Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas, hosted by Skål Miami.

Anticipated activities for 2020 will include a winter Executive Committee meeting in January hosted by Skål New Orleans, a North American Skål Congress (NASC) in Winnipeg, Canada in the spring, and in coordination with Skål International, the new Digital Transformation program execution. This program will include a new branding and communication strategy to be implemented by Skål clubs throughout the world including Skål USA and its clubs. These newly expanded efforts will engage the USA Travel Industry on communicating the benefits of being a Skål International USA member.

2020 incoming President David Ryan, a seasoned tourism executive, has summarized his goals for the year this way, "The SKÅL USA 2020 Executive Committee will begin its year with a comprehensive development of a 2020 Work Plan while all the members of the Skål USA executive committee will be in one room," said Ryan. "Our goal will be to recognize and expand those successful initiatives implemented during the past three years along with the development of new initiatives and programs especially developed to increase membership within the United States and territories. Our main priority will be to continue the momentum of growth in membership by working directly with local clubs and starting new clubs in key tourism markets throughout the USA."

Since communication is a key to retaining membership, we will benefit from the new digital technology developed under the new "Digital Transformation Project." This will improve our level of communication with our membership and potential members. "Being the largest national committee in Skål International and being able to demonstrate the positive changes Skål USA has made, we will continue to work on initiatives that will enhance the value of Skål Membership to existing and potential new members," explained Ryan.

Skål International USA, is the largest National Committee in Skål International with 2,000 members and 47 clubs nationwide. You can learn more about the incoming 2020 officers by going to SkålUSA.org/election.

Skål International is a global professional organization of tourism leaders with 15,000 members in 351 clubs throughout 84 nations, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. Its members, the industry's managers and executives meet at local, national, regional and international levels to "Do Business Among Friends."

