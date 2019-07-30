2019 annual report highlights Cargill's commitment to sustainable growth

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill's 2019 annual report, published today, tells the story of how the company is reaching higher to create more value for customers, accelerate its growth and sustainably nourish the world.

"We are directing our insights, capabilities and resources toward answering some of the world's biggest questions," said David MacLennan, Cargill's chairman and CEO. "Everyone at Cargill is relentlessly determined to transform what is possible in food, agriculture and nutrition." In 2019, this included enhanced policies and commitments in support of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, including a strengthened human rights commitment and global forest policy.

During the past 12 months, Cargill's global team leaned into a challenging business and geopolitical environment. By remaining agile and focused on what the company can control, Cargill advanced its corporate strategy and helped customers meet consumer demands in local markets.

As highlighted in the report, Cargill:

Joined together with new partners, especially on the digital front: Along with other grain buyers, the company launched GrainBridge, a one-stop digital application where North American farmers can gain powerful new insights about how and when to market their crops. In Germany, Cargill also supported the World Food Programme Innovation Accelerator by mentoring startup firms seeking breakthroughs to end hunger.





Expanded possibilities for customers: In the Netherlands, Cargill's Anova™ asphalt rejuvenator boosted sustainability with an environmentally friendly way to pave roadways and cycling paths. In the U.S., a poultry customer turned to Cargill to create a supply chain for specialty feed ingredients, leading to new opportunities for farmers and fresh choices for consumers. U.S. farmers also gained access to Portfolio Builder, a new grain marketing contract that uses the power of diversification to help improve farm profitability over time.





Raised prosperity for small-scale farmers: Cargill teamed up with Heifer International to launch the Hatching Hope Global Initiative, using poultry production to open new doors for women farmers and their communities. A four-year partnership with TechnoServe in India achieved its main target -- reaching 5,000 farming households across 27 villages with tools to help them increase crop productivity, upgrade water and sanitation, and improve nutrition.

"We are proud of how far we have come in 154 years, and we know together we can achieve much more," said David Dines, Cargill's CFO. "Every day we challenge ourselves to reach higher."

The 2019 annual report is available online at https://www.cargill.com/annual-report/. You also can learn more from @Cargill on Twitter.

