2019 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon Injects $48.5 Million into Austin Economy

"The Austin Marathon's economic impact is growing because of the increasing participation rate and more spectators supporting the event," said Dr. Dadpay. "High Five Events collecting a wider array of quality data has improved the accuracy of our estimations."

For the third year in a row , Dr. Ali Dadpay conducted the research for the Austin Marathon economic impact report. Dr. Dadpay reviewed participants' survey data, tax revenue, High Five Events' localized spending, and jobs created. Additional data points were reviewed, including money raised for Austin Gives Miles, participants' spending, and hotel room nights. This data allowed him to measure direct, indirect and induced effects. Dr. Dadpay expects the Austin Marathon's economic impact to continue to grow with the increase of out-of-state and overseas participants.

"The 2019 economic impact report highlights the ever-increasing, annual financial impact the Austin Marathon has on the City of Austin," said Stacy Keese, co-owner of High Five Events. "The continued growth of Austin's flagship running event furthers the belief that Austin is a destination for runners from around the world."

2020 will mark the Austin Marathon's 29th year running in the capital of Texas. Austin's flagship running event annually attracts runners from all 50 states and 30+ countries around the world. The start and finish locations are just a few blocks apart and within walking distance of many downtown hotels and restaurants. Participants finish in front of the picturesque Texas State Capitol, making the Austin Marathon the perfect running weekend destination. Registration is still open on the Austin Marathon website.

