2019 Babson College Commencement Student Speakers Selected

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Babson College student speaker selection committees, made up of Babson administrators, faculty, and students, have chosen Swapnika Yarlagadda '19 and Rodrigo Riviello MBA '19 as the 2019 Commencement student speakers.

Swapnika Yarlagadda '19

Representing the undergraduate Class of 2019, Swapnika Yarlagadda '19 plans to speak about how Babson has become a home away from home during the past four years. Originally from Hyderabad, India, Yarlagadda says, "Babson has helped me grow into who I am today, and taught me what it means to have a community that truly supports you in both your successes and your failures."

On campus, she has been involved in many activities-performing on stage in the AMAN show, serving in leadership roles as a resident assistant and peer career ambassador, and excelling academically, achieving magna cum laude honors.

All her accomplishments aside, Yarlagadda's favorite Babson memory is the day-in, day-out routine known as Trim-sitting. "My friends and I will go for a quick lunch," she says, "and then we end up staying at Trim for two or three hours just hanging out."

After graduation, Yarlagadda will join Wayfair as a profitability and strategy analyst. "Babson instilled a curiosity and a confidence in me that I didn't have before," she says. "I'm leaving Babson much more comfortable in my own skin and confident enough to ask for help when I need it."

Rodrigo Riviello MBA'19

It was just a year ago that Rodrigo Riviello MBA'19 was arriving on campus, about to begin his one-year MBA journey.

"The things I've learned in one year at Babson have gone far beyond academics," he says. "My Babson experience has been filled with people from every corner of the world, from different cultures and different countries. It's a great opportunity that you don't get elsewhere."

Now, poised to graduate with the 2019 Centennial class, he is looking ahead to a professional career in Boston, with the dream of eventually launching his own business venture to revolutionize the biotechnology industry in his native Mexico.

Riviello will be addressing graduates and their families from all of the Graduate School's programs : MBAs, as well as students earning specialized master's degrees in business analytics, entrepreneurial leadership, and finance.

"I see the Babson community as a really special network," he says. "No two people are the same, and our diversity and differences mean there's always someone who knows about your area or can help you with your question. It goes beyond the people we studied with, and links us to previous generations, to faculty, and to the entire Babson chain."

Now that the marathon of a one-year MBA is nearly behind him, Riviello is looking forward to having more time for his favorite hobbies, including wakeboarding, rock climbing, practicing archery, and spending time with his 3-year-old Husky, Cana.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

Media Contacts: Michael Chmura

Public Relations Director

mchmura@babson.edu

Phone: 781-239-4549

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

