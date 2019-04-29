2019 Ballislife All-American Game Presented By Eastbay To Be Held At Long Beach Convention Center

Two-time California Mr. Basketball Player of the Year Onyeka Okongwu (Chino Hills, Calif.) headlines the California participants, playing in front of his vast local fan base alongside another USC Trojan-bound Ballislife All-American – 6-foot-9 Isaiah Mobley (Temecula, Calif.). The Ballislife All-American game will feature three Duke recruits: Boogie Ellis (San Diego, Calif.), Vernon Carey (Southwest Ranches, Fla.), and Cassius Stanley (Los Angeles, Calif.). To view the complete roster of participants, please visit: ballislifeallamerican.com.

The Ballislife All-Americans will don custom Eastbay uniforms for the big game. Each player will also be gifted shoes from LA-based basketball brand, Crossover Culture, in special colorways that tie back to the 2019 Ballislife jerseys. The Eastbay-exclusive Crossover Culture Ki Lo LP2 (SRP: $100) and Kayo LP2 (SRP: $110) will be available for pre-sale beginning tomorrow on eastbay.com.

With the Long Beach Convention Center offering exponentially more space than previous years, the 5,000+ fans expected to attend the Ballislife All-American Game can enjoy a number of new activations including the first-ever HoopCon LA, a basketball-specific buy / sell / trade event from Ballislife, Shirts & Skins and Dunkxchange.

Eastbay will also bring its digital presence to life with an activation space on the Convention Center floor. Basketball fans and sneakerheads alike will have access to the Eastbay Lounge – offering retro, hoops-inspired arcade games, pop-a-shot, and prizes to match. Other elements include basketball caricature artists and an Eastbay Cover Athlete photobooth.

"We are thrilled to be elevating our partnership with Ballislife this year by offering an Eastbay activation space for basketball players and fans alike," said John Shumate, VP of Marketing for Eastbay. "Many of the Ballislife All-Americans grew up with the Eastbay catalog, and – like Donovan Mitchell – have since gone on to be Eastbay cover athletes! Now we're maximizing our partnership to further connect to and inspire the next generation of standouts."

The 2019 BILAAG Presented by Eastbay begins at 4:15 p.m. PT and is preceded by the Ballislife Slam Dunk Contest presented by Eastbay, beginning at 3:00 p.m. PT. The game will broadcast locally on Spectrum Sportsnet, while fans around the world can tune-in to a free livestream exclusively on Facebook.

"We're excited to partner with sponsors such as Eastbay and Facebook to produce the most exciting high school basketball all-star game in the country," said Ballislife President Matt Rodriguez. "Not only are we delivering more fans an exciting game on new-age consumption platforms, our sponsors help us create a better participant experience each year."

General admission ($30) and VIP tickets ($55-75) for the 2019 Ballislife All-American Game are available to purchase now at ballislifeallamerican.com.

About Ballislife All-American

The Ballislife All-American Game was created in 2011 with the goal to bring a credible All-American type event to the West Coast with the goal of selecting the most deserving players regardless of geography, mainstream player rankings, or shoe affiliation. Past BILAAG participants include current NBA Rookie of the Year candidate Trae Young (Hawks) and NBA players such as Donovan Mitchell (Jazz), Lonzo Ball (Lakers), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Collin Sexton (Cavs), Mo Bamba (Magic), Stanley Johnson (Pelicans), Dejounte Murray (Spurs), Kelly Oubre (Suns), Tyler Dorsey (Grizzlies) and Thon Maker (Pistons). The alumni list also includes Tyler Ulis, Marquese Chriss, Isaiah Briscoe, Kevon Looney, Nick Johnson, Jabari Brown, Cliff Alexander, Christian Wood, Jordan Adams, Dwayne Bacon, Jalen Adams, Derrick Jones, Malik Beasley and more.

About Eastbay

Since 1980, Eastbay has been dedicated to providing high school athletes with the footwear, apparel, and equipment they need to take their game to the next level. As part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), Eastbay is focused on serving athletes who know what it takes to win, both on and off the court, through its direct mail catalog and eastbay.com. Through product selection, insider knowledge, and a range of athletes and experts, Eastbay delivers the tools athletes need to win their style of play and post-game looks.

Additional information may be found at eastbay.com | Instagram: @officialeastbay | Twitter: @eastbay | YouTube: youtube.com/eastbay | Blog: blog.eastbay.com | Facebook: facebook.com/eastbay | App: iOS and Android

SOURCE Foot Locker, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.footlocker-inc.com

