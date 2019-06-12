2019 "BET Awards" To Honor Grammy Award Winning And Oscar-Nominated Actress Mary J. Blige With Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BET Networks announces Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, Oscar-nominated actress and philanthropist, Mary J. Blige will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th annual "BET Awards." The 2019 "BET Awards" will air LIVE on Sunday, June 23 at 8pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on BET.

With a career of landmark achievements including eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (plus a staggering 32 nominations), two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, Mary J. Blige has remained a figure of inspiration, transformation and empowerment making her one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era and cemented herself as a global superstar. And in the ensuing years, the singer/songwriter has attracted an intensely loyal fan base—responsible for propelling worldwide sales of more than 50 million albums. She began moving people with her soulful voice at the age of 18 when she became Uptown Records youngest and first female artist. Over the years, Blige has helped redefine R&B in the contemporary music era with chart-topping hits like "Be Without You", "No More Drama" and "Family Affair." At the 2018 Academy Awards, Blige made history as the first double nominee across the acting and music categories for Best Song and Best Supporting Actress for her work on Mudbound.

As previously announced, the first group of performers for the 19th annual "BET Awards" include Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo, Mustard, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls, Lucky Daye and Kiana Ledé. Additionally, Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin were also announced as presenters.

The 2019 "BET AWARDS" will simulcast LIVE at 8pm ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S. including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first time on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 24th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24th at 9pm BST, South Korea on June 25th at 9pm KST and in France on June 25th at 9pm CEST. Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act and BET International Global Good Award during the live red carpet pre-show.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the "BET Awards" 2019 along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

