2019: Big Year for Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation

As the leader in residential mosquito and tick control services, Mosquito Shield is now servicing 26 states.

"We are excited about the growth opportunities across the nation for mosquito and tick control," said Michael Moorhouse, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We are targeting some prime territories in the coming months. Our focus for 2019 will be to target and open new territories in key locations in the Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Louisville, Denver and Dallas markets. We see great opportunity in servicing these areas, allowing homeowners to rid themselves of the annoyance of mosquitoes and ticks in their backyards."

Mosquito Shield will be presenting at the following tradeshows and providing more information to anyone interested in becoming a franchisee:

Tampa , Tampa Convention Center – October 11-12, 2019

, Convention Center – Louisville, Kentucky Expo Center – October 16-17, 2019

Expo Center – Denver, Denver Mart – October 25-30, 2019

– Dallas, Dallas Market Hall November 8-9, 2019

Mosquito Shield offers mosquito control and tick control services throughout the country, delivering effective solutions, professional service, and guaranteed results to a rapidly growing base of satisfied customers.

Founded in 2001, Mosquito Shield addresses the need for an effective and affordable residential mosquito and tick control treatment. The company developed Mosquito Protection Barrier™ (MPB), a patent pending spray that rids properties of the existing mosquito population and builds a barrier around that property for a virtually mosquito-free environment. MPB includes FlexBlend, the industry's only intelligent spray-blend technology.

For more information on participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit www.moshieldfranchise.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com.

