2019 Black Music Honors Paid Tribute To Music Icons Xscape, Freddie Jackson, Yolanda Adams, Tamia, & Arrested Development

Honoree Xscape, received the Urban Music Icon Award presented by AT&T for the platinum selling quartet group's 25 years in the industry. Chart-topping crooner, Freddie Jackson , whose career has spanned over 33 years, received the Legend Award, presented by State Farm. Yolanda Adams received the Gospel Music Icon Award, culturally-conscience eclectic group, Arrested Development , received the Hip Hop Icon Award, while songstress, Tamia , received the Soul Music Icon Award. Leon Timbo and Major. performed a special tribute in honor of Rock and Roll Hame of Famer, Bill Withers . For honoree photos click here .

Many memorable performance tributes (PW: BMH) by Avery Wilson, Dee-1, Jade Novah, Jagged Edge, Jekalyn Carr, Naughty By Nature, June's Diary, Keke Wyatt, Kelly Price, Le'Andria Johnson, Melanie Fiona, 702, were met with standing ovations. Viewers can click Blackmusichonors.com/Airtime.html to check local airdates and broadcast times.

The night culminated with founder and chairman, Don Jackson, expressing gratitude to the honorees, presenters and performers for making the night unforgettable. He stated," the Black Music Honors gives us an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the trailblazers of African-American music."

The 4th Annual Black Music Honors show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson, with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director.

State Farm returns as the Black Music Honors title sponsor, in addition to presenting sponsors: AT&T, Walmart, Chevrolet, Neutrogena Hydro Boost, Stellar TV and Central City Productions, Inc.

For more information on Black Music Honors, please visit www.blackmusichonors.com

About Black Music Honors

Black Music Honors is an annual two-hour event that acknowledges the legendary African American artists who have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African American culture and American music worldwide. Produced by Chicago-based production company Central City Productions (CCP) and hosted by Rickey Smiley, television and radio personality, and Grammy Award-winner and actress, LeToya Luckett-Walker. For more information visit www.blackmusichonors.com

About Central City Productions (CCP)

Founded in 1970 by Don Jackson, Chicago-based Central City Productions, Inc. is a distributor of original targeted programming to television and cable networks. CCP's award- winning television programs include The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, Stellar Tribute to the Holidays, Stellar Sunday, The Black College Quiz Show Series, and Mentoring Kings, among many others. For more information, visit www.stellartv.com.

