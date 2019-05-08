2019 Botulinum Toxin Market - Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Botulinum Toxin - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by the following Segments: Cosmetic Applications, and Therapeutic Applications.

The report profiles 14 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Allergan Plc ( Ireland )

) Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) HUGEL Pharma ( South Korea )

) Ipsen Group ( France )

) Medy-Tox Inc. ( South Korea )

) Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Metabiologics, Inc. ( USA )

) Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ( USA )

) US WorldMeds ( USA )

