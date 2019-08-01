2019 California Economic Summit Registration Opens

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration has opened for the 2019 California Economic Summit which will take place in Fresno on November 7-8. The Summit, produced by California Forward (CA Fwd), marks the eighth annual gathering of private, public and civic leaders from across California's diverse regions committed to creating a shared economic agenda to expand prosperity for all.

Since California Governor Gavin Newsom was elected, he has been speaking on the need to create policies that will benefit all parts of California. As a result, he established the Regions Rise Together Initiative focused on identifying ways to bolster the economies of inland California. The governor has committed to sharing early findings from this initiative at the Summit in Fresno.

"We need an economy that works for all Californians, no matter who you are or where you live," said Governor Newsom. "The California Economic Summit will be a critical moment for us to come together, across all sectors, and commit to building inclusive and sustainable growth for the entire state."

The Summit's tagline of Regions Rise Together not only aligns closely with the governor's initiative, it captures the importance and the effectiveness of a regional approach to economic development. Issues of housing, cradle-to-career education, workforce development, water quality and sustainability, forest resiliency and broadband access will be discussed and will result in policy recommendations for California and other states to adopt.

"We are thrilled that the Summit is coming to Fresno this year. It is fitting that inland California hosts the event which is concentrating on the issues facing those of us who don't live in the coastal regions of the state," said Ashley Swearengin, CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation and CA Fwd Leadership Council Member. "The solutions we develop here will not only benefit California but are potentially a blueprint for other economically disadvantaged areas across the nation."

Governor Newsom headlines an impressive list of speakers that also includes former State Treasurer John Chiang, Chief Economic and Business Advisor and Director of the Office of Business and Economic Development Lenny Mendonca, numerous state and federal legislators and other regional and state leaders.

UC President Janet Napolitano, CSU Chancellor Timothy White, California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Oakley, and the President of the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities Kristen Soares will all participate in a discussion moderated by Lande Ajose, Senior Policy Advisor for Higher Education for the Newsom Administration, marking a rare moment when all leaders of California higher education are on stage together.

The Summit will also announce the winners of its 3rd annual Partnerships for Industry and Education (PIE) contest—sponsored by The Walt Disney Company— which is designed to identify and highlight public-private partnerships between industry and education that are filling the need for a skilled workforce in California.

The Summit will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fresno, 2233 Ventura Street, Fresno. An early bird registration discount of 20% will be available until September 1. For more information and to register visit summit.caeconomy.org/registration.

ABOUT CA FWD

California Forward (CA Fwd) is a nonpartisan and nonprofit organization devoted to championing policies that will result in shared prosperity for all Californians and improving the performance of government at all levels. CA Fwd believes that every region in the state must have a voice to ensure their economic prosperity. In addition, we believe that increased emphasis on accountability and transparency will create a government that Californians deserve and expect. In 2019 CA Fwd announced an integration with the California Stewardship Network, further strengthening the organization's capacity and footprint in the diverse regions across California.

