2019 Camp Invention Features Deep Sea Mystery, Robotics, Superheroes and High-Tech Farming

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame® (NIHF) in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, provides a unique experience for children to learn about the importance of intellectual property while exploring, creating and designing. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment. Annually, Camp Invention programs benefit more than 130,000 children and partner with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation.

"Camp Invention is sort of messy and impulsive," said Steve Sasson, inventor of the digital camera and NIHF Inductee. "Kids take advantage of the environment around them to mold their visions. And this is what inventors do. Camp teaches kids what inventing is all about."

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation's greatest inventors — the NIHF Inductees. This year's Supercharged™ curriculum features several video challenges from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness. These hands-on modules include:

Innovation Force ® : Campers team up with the Innovation Force (NIHF Inductees depicted as action-packed superheroes) to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world's greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system.

: Campers team up with the Innovation Force (NIHF Inductees depicted as action-packed superheroes) to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world's greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system. Deep Sea Mystery™: The children embark on a research adventure at sea to dig up fossils. Using lessons and advice from NIHF Inductees, they invent island-survival tools and underwater equipment.

Farm Tech™: Campers are put in charge of managing their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. Children also are introduced to DNA syntheses, where they perform their own mock experiment to check the health of their newly purchased livestock.

DIY Orbot™: The children will explore frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears as they use real tools to reverse engineer a remote-control robot. Throughout the week, campers will adapt their DIY Orbot to perform increasingly challenging tasks.

For nearly two decades, Camp Invention's impact has been measured through independent evaluations. These evaluations have shown that participation in just one week of Camp Invention results in statistically significant short-term and long-term improvements in:

Creativity

STEM interest

Collaboration

Problem-solving skills

Camp Invention also supports stronger school performance. A third-party evaluation found that participation in camp contributes to these three key steps to ensuring children follow a college path:

Increased attendance

Increase in students' average GPA

Improved test scores

"The National Inventors Hall of Fame is changing the paradigm of children's STEM education by integrating our Inductees' stories of inspiration, desperation and breakthroughs as part of the invention process baked into the Camp Invention curriculum," said NIHF CEO Michael Oister. "These inventors and their inspiring stories provide camp participants with real-life superhero career role models who will inspire them to develop and exercise their creative problem-solving skills, practice innovation and boost their knowledge of STEM disciplines."

Local programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. To find a camp near you, visit our Camp Finder or for additional information, visit invent.org/camp.

About Camp Invention

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world's greatest inventors. Camp Invention is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame. This nationwide, nonprofit organization is committed to the curious minds and innovative spirits of the past, present and future. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.5 million children, and 170,000 teachers and Leadership Interns. For more information, visit invent.org/camp.

