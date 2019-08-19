2019 CC Awards - Kahuna Winners Announced

Microsoft, Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Ashley Furniture among winners to be recognized at the 15th Anniversary Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's CC Awards Program is excited to announce the preliminary winners of outstanding achievement in distinct areas of customer service. CC Awards winners—Kahunas—will receive their award on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the 15th Anniversary Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, Calif. In addition, The Big Kahuna Award in each category will be announced. The CC Awards Program is pleased to announce this year's Kahunas in five categories of customer service:

THE ROSIE AWARD

This category recognizes companies for excellence in implementing artificial intelligence and related technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing, for enhanced agent and customer interactions business insights.

Constant Contact

Microsoft

THE MARY POPPINS AWARD

This category recognizes companies for excellence in self-service, including virtual assistants, web self-service, interactive voice response, and integrated customer collaboration and support capabilities.

Ashley Furniture

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Constant Contact

Forte Labs, Inc.

Funai

Microsoft

Purchasing Power

THE MATRIX AWARD

This category recognizes companies for excellence in leveraging analytics to deliver differentiated customer experiences while driving improvements in operational KPIs for the organization.

ABB, Inc.

Avantor

Constant Contact

Intuit

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Medical Alert

Microsoft

THE HENRY FORD AWARD

This category recognizes companies for excellence in using process automation for increased efficiency and cost savings within the contact center, back office and across the organization.

Intuit

THE SELFIE AWARD

This category recognizes companies for excellence in social media customer service. This includes internal channels such as customer communities and support forums, as well as external channels such as Facebook, WeChat, Twitter and other social networking and messaging sites.

Agilent Technologies

Constant Contact

Microsoft

THE WORK HARD PLAY HARD AWARD

We asked companies to get creative and submit an innovative 60-90-second video highlighting what makes their culture unique and their people so special. Voting will take place online prior to the event, as well as on-site at the 15th Anniversary Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

About The CC Awards Program

The CC Awards Program, made possible through the coordination of the Frost & Sullivan Customer Engagement Digital Transformation practice, Frost & Sullivan Research Insights practice and the Frost & Sullivan Customer Contact Executive MindXchange, honors companies and individual leaders that are shaping the future of customer service. Honored recipients have demonstrated achievement in one or more of five categories: Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Process Automation, Self Service and Social Media.

Companies are vetted through a rigorous two-stage evaluation process. The initial stage involves the completion of a questionnaire application. Questions posed range from customer engagement capabilities to business outcomes. Entrants are free to apply in one or more categories, provided responses are complete for each section.

Qualifying companies will then progress to the second stage for evaluation by a judging panel consisting of experts from the industry and Frost & Sullivan research analysts.

Kahuna winners will be celebrated and the top-scoring company in each category will be presented with The Big Kahuna award at the 15th Anniversary Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place October 27-30, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, Calif. For more information about the CC Awards, please visit: https://www.customercontactwest.com/2019/ccawards

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

