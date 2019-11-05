2019 Celebrity CBD Boom Lifts Industry to New Heights, According to Leafreport, a Leading CBD Information Hub

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity-backed CBD (Cannabidiol) brands are driving the industry to new heights and Leafreport , a transparent and unbiased CBD information hub just released its highly anticipated 2019 celebrity CBD recap .

Celebrity-Backed CBD Brands Drive Industry to New Heights - Here’s a List Of Our Faves

It may surprise you to know that CBD is the one thing John Legend, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mike Tyson all have in common. They are firm believers in the medical benefits CBD. CBD, short for Cannabidiol, is one of the over 100 compounds derived from the hemp plant. "I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time," Legend recently said in a statement .

With a strong foothold in the health and wellness space, CBD is primed for celebrity endorsements. The low-THC (or sometimes THC-free) supplement is praised for its benefits of overall wellness without the psychoactive feelings of dizziness or fogginess normally associated with THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). "The bioavailability may be subject to change but that's why you have experts such as our team of clinicians and registered dietitians informing the public on a brand-by-brand basis," said Noa Gans, Head of Product at Leafreport.

Overall, the boom of celebrity endorsements is a bellwether to many investors that the CBD industry is due for exponential growth. In fact, experts believe that CBD will soon become a multi-billion dollar industry. According to Mordor Intelligence , the cannabis market is expected to reach 89.1 Billion USD by 2024.

This crowded and arguably unregulated CBD market can be very difficult to navigate for consumers, patients, doctors, and investors. "Our comprehensive database is needed now more than ever," said Noa. "It's like the Wild West out there and we are here to try and help make sense of it all."

About Leafreport

The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its public database of comprehensive product reviews, comparisons, information, and education about CBD. Medical reviews are a core service and competitive advantage for Leafreport over other online sources. Leafreports' Medical Reviews are provided by vetted members of the medical and scientific community to ensure accurate, current, and patient-focused content. Clinicians such as Dr. Leonard Haberman and Dr. Zorah DeGrandpre bring experience from across the spectrum of medical specialties, as well as their perspective from years of clinical practice, research, and patient advocacy.

