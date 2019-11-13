2019 Chengdu Creativity& Design Week a Success

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8th, 2019, the sixth Chengdu Creativity & Design Week (CCDW) was held in Chengdu, featuring the Belt and Road National Hall. Multiple works debuted at this festival covering over 30 fields ranging from automobiles, jewelry, fashion, architecture, art, food, and games to high-tech products, etc.

Chengdu Creativity & Design Week has been running since 2014. CCDW 2019 was not only a showcase of innovative design but also a cultural event to promote collaboration between global innovative and creative industries.

The unveiling ceremony of the Belt and Road National Hall took place on the morning of the opening day. Distinguished guests from Hungary, Kazakhstan, Israel, Denmark, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom attended this ceremony.

Creativity: The stimulus for technological innovation

The creative works at the exhibition

The works in this exhibition hailed from a diverse range of countries such as Hungary, Kazakhstan, Israel, Denmark, Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom.

Israeli designer, Eden, made her mark on the fashion design world by exhibiting her 3-D lace innovations. Her designs are made of flexible and soft plastics which can be used to paint or construct various elements when fused into thin lines. In the gaming sphere, Reality Clash from Denmark exhibited the world's first mobile augmented reality mobile combat game.

Besides pieces from science and technology fields, CCDW exhibition designs from other disciplines such as photography, painting, jewelry, cars, etc. Works included supercars from the British Lotus Motor Company, jewelry from Sri Lanka, and the award-winning work of the Kazakh painter Aziza Sarambetova.

CCDW 2019 featured works to cater to a range of creative interest and stimulate all curious minds.

During the exhibition, special dialogues between the designers and the audience were held in the Belt and Road National Hall. This gave visitors the chance to gain a deeper insight into the works of exhibitors, their inspirations and their thoughts on the current climate of their industries.

Opportunity: Western China in dialogue with International Creative Industries

Chengdu is an important metropolis in western China and therefore plays a role in various projects of national development strategy, such as the Western Development and the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the abundant resources from countries along the BELT & ROAD route, the Belt and Road Hall aimed to facilitate global trade negotiations between design institutes, freelance designers, and representative companies.

This year's Chengdu Creativity & Design Week and the Belt and Road National Hall showcased cutting-edge works of design from across the globe. Moreover, it stands as one of the many events helping to raise Chengdu's cultural industries to a global scale and accelerate the transformation from "Made in Chengdu" towards "Intelligent Manufacturing in Chengdu", and finally "Created in Chengdu".

