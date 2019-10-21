2019 China-U.S. Youth Basketball Friendship Games Successfully Concludes

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou and Chongqing were the places to be for youth basketball fans last week as the 2019 China-U.S. Youth Basketball Friendship Games were held between October 13th and 20, 2019.

The event was hosted by the Sino-American Friendship Association, (SAFA) which is headquartered in New York. Chaminade College Preparatory from California played against top ranking Chinese high school teams in Guangzhou and Chongqing.

The friendship games brought together students from both sides in a cultural exchange that also helped to improve their skills and enhance friendship between the US and China.

The first game in Guangzhou was presented by the China Southern Airlines. The team then travelled to Chongqing Tongliang and Bishan for a 5-day-visit and games, also with the support of China Southern Airlines.

Besides the exciting basketball games in both cities, players also participated in cultural exchange activities and visited the modern parts of Guangzhou, the historical sites and ancient town of Tongliang Anju and enjoyed the unique countryside and the metropolitan atmosphere in the Bishan district.

The "2019 Chongqing International (China-U.S.) Youth Basketball Friendship Games" players learned the Tongliang Dragon Dance, a sport dance with Chinese dragons, which was performed twice during the Times Square New Year's Eve Countdown in New York.

Players also learned tea culture, paper cutting and Chinese calligraphy from primary school pupils in Bishan. Different from the site visits, students also had great time to learn cake making at the Huashengyuan Golden Cake Dream Kingdom Park in Dadukou District of Chongqing.

Seeing the positive interactions between Chinese and American youth basketball players, coaches and school executives voiced pleasure. "We appreciate this great opportunity because it's going to establish friendships for players and it's a lifetime experience that some of them may never get to do again," said Bryan Cantwell, coach of the Chaminade team at one of the games.

"We hope students will become citizens who are globally engaged and comfortable with diversity and cross culture experience," added Peter Zhang, President of the Sino-American Friendship Association.

Contact:

Cimagine Media Group, LLC

info@cimgus.com

SOURCE SAFA