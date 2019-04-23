2019 CMC Hispanic Market Guide Provides Marketers with New Market Research on Upcoming Multicultural Majority and Most Comprehensive List of Trusted Culture Marketing Experts

FAIRFAX, Va., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing (CMC) announced its 2019 Hispanic Market Guide, the most comprehensive resource on the U.S. Hispanic market, is now available to download. With culture marketing specialists in top demand, this digital guide serves as the authority for identifying companies with trusted culture specialists along with their capabilities, client roster and key contacts. In addition, the CMC provides new market research and insights from its own Digital Lives Study and from Kantar on Hispanic Centennials, the 12-22 age segment also known as iGens or Gen Z.

"2020 marks the first time that the 18-and-under segment will be a multicultural majority, but these numbers only tell part of the story," said CMC Chair Isaac Mizrahi, co-president and COO of Alma. "As marketers, if you're not culturally fluent when it comes to this mainstream target, you are losing market share. The CMC 2019 Hispanic Market Guide is a first step to connect you with the right culture marketing specialists that can advise you and help increase your marketing ROI."

The CMC 2019 Hispanic Market Guide provides brands and journalists with an unparalleled competitive intelligence tool for locating and targeting the top agencies in the market. It lists:

Top advertising, media and marketing companies vetted by the CMC that specialize in the Hispanic market

Key advertiser and agency relationships, specialties and contacts

Comprehensive demographic, marketing and media information provided by Nielsen

New market data and insights on Hispanic Centennials, including statistics, digital habits, cultural nuances, purchase behavior, high-purchase categories and favorite brands

The CMC 2019 Hispanic Market Guide is available to download here. For more information, visit culturemarketingcouncil.org and follow the CMC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @cmchispanic.

About CMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

