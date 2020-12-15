2019 CRA Peer Data Now Available in RiskExec

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity announces the successful integration of the 2019 CRA peer data set into RiskExec, its comprehensive web-based compliance reporting and analysis platform that automates HMDA, CRA, redlining, fair lending, and fair servicing processes. This dataset includes small business, small farm, and community development lending data reported by certain commercial banks and savings associations. The data is available in RiskExec's Peer Analysis module.

The FFIEC released this data on December 14, 2020 and later that day the RiskExec team had downloaded, validated, tested and loaded it successfully into its platform.

The 2019 CRA peer data set includes data from 695 lenders comprising over 7.6 million small business loans and over 205,000 small farm loans.

"This year the CRA Peer data was released quite late at the end of the year," says RiskExec President Dr. Anurag Agarwal. "It was very critical for us to get this data into the hands of our users so they could make meaningful comparisons of their own data versus their CRA peers before the end of the 2020 CRA year. Such comparisons are vital for the Performance Evaluations of these institutions."

From goal setting, dedicated redlining analysis and interactive mapping to peer rankings and data visualization, RiskExec provides executive and regulatory reporting for the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), redlining, fair lending, and fair servicing compliance requirements.

About Asurity

Asurity delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, fair lending and fair servicing, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com.

