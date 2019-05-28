2019 Cross Comparison of Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market with GCC Countries
The Kuwait logistics and warehousing market has witnessed an increasing demand of maritime, aviation and land transport systems to ensure an efficient flow of resources and commodities within the country as well as to other countries globally. Kuwait is majorly focusing on improving its trade relations which led to the growth in import and export in terms of value and volume. As trade has a direct correlation with the logistics industry, the market has grown positively during the review period. The Kuwait logistics and warehousing market grew positively at a positive single digit CAGR during the review period 2012-2017.
The growth of freight forwarding in Kuwait was supported by development in major industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, wholesale, construction, agriculture and mining. The Kuwait market witnessed the entry of many foreign players as flexible policies were introduced by the government to boost the economic growth of the country.
There are approximately 55 courier companies in Kuwait which provides normal delivery service. The freight forwarding industry in the country is moderately fragmented with the presence of both domestic and international players in the industry. Companies in Kuwait have been focusing on providing data oriented solutions and other services for operational excellence, timely customer support, thus providing customer satisfaction and retention of customers.
The Asia flow corridor is the largest contributor in terms of revenue in the freight forwarding market. It was followed by Europe, North America, GCC and other flow corridors. Over the forecast period, Kuwait will witness the construction of many new roads and bridges which will aid against the traffic congestion problem in the country and positively affect the trucking industry, hence aiding domestic logistics.
Key Topics Covered in the Report
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction
- Cross Comparison of Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market with GCC countries
- Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Value Chain Analysis in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2012-2017
- Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2012-2017
- Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Overview and Genesis
- Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Size
- Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation
- Competition Scenario in Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market
- Analyst Recommendation for Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market
- Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Future
- Kuwait Warehousing Market Size, 2012-2017
- Kuwait Warehousing Market Introduction
- Kuwait Warehousing Market Value Chain
- Kuwait Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2017
- Competition Scenario in Kuwait Warehousing Market
- Analyst Recommendation for Kuwait Warehousing Market
- Kuwait Warehousing Market Future
- Kuwait Express Logistics Market Size, 2012-2017
- Kuwait Express Logistics Market Introduction
- Kuwait Express Logistics Market Segmentation, 2017
- Competition Scenario in Kuwait Express Logistics Market
- Analyst Recommendation for Kuwait Express Logistics Market
- Kuwait Express Logistics Market Future
- Trends in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Regulatory Framework in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Recent Industry Activities in Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market
- Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Future
Companies Mentioned
- Agility Kuwait
- Alghanim Group of Shipping and Transport
- ARAMEX Kuwait
- CEVA Logistics
- Crown Logistics
- DHL Express
- DHL Logistics
- Dolphin Logistics
- Dosmic International
- Enkay Express
- FedEx Express
- Frontline Express
- GAC Logistics
- Global Logistics
- Hellman Kuwait
- Jeezan Cargo
- KGL Logistics
- Kuwait Logistics and Freight
- Leaders International Shipping
- Mubarrad Transport
- OCS ANA GROUP
- SKYCOM Express
- UAGSCO Shipping and Logistics
- UPS Express
