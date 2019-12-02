2019 "CSCTE" Promote the Integrated and Innovative Development of China's Sports, Culture and Tourism

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, the three-day China Sports Culture Expo and China Sports Tourism Expo 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the "CSCTE") concluded in Guangzhou. The China Sports Culture Expo will be organized by the General Administration of Sport of China and the Chinese Olympic Committee. The China Sports Tourism Expo will be organized by the All-China Sports Federation, the Chinese Olympic Committee, and the China Tourism Association. The CSCTE will be produced by the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government, the Sports Culture Development Center of General Administration of Sport of China, International Data Group, and IDG Sports.

With an exhibition area of 46,000 square meters, the CSCTE themed "Seven Decades of Prosperity, New Start for Sports" attracted nearly 30 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, as well as more than 400 Chinese and international brands, and international sporting events and organizations, along with more than 150 authoritative experts and scholars in the fields of sports culture and tourism at home and abroad. At the same time, cooperation in a number of industries was reached at the CSCTE, effectively facilitating the connection, integration and development of China's sports culture and tourism industries.

This edition consisted of six exhibition sections, namely sports culture, domestic sports culture and tourism, international exhibition, creative and innovative domestic and international sports culture and tourism, sports technologies, health and outdoor sports, and high-end sport brands.

The sports culture exhibition section, organized by the Sports Culture Development Center (China Sports Museum) of General Administration of Sport of China, showcased the history and prominent achievements of China's sports development, promoted the spiritual outlook of Chinese athletes, and expressed the new level of participation by all people in sports through more than 120 delicate objects and over 270 valuable historical photos and vivid videos on display. All this epitomizes Chinese people's great expectations for healthy life in the new times.

The Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) debuted at the CSCTE, showing the birth process of Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascot for Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot for Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, what happened behind the scenes in venue construction, and Games management and preparations. What's more, it also launched the interactive quiz game to promote the knowledge related to the Winter Olympics, as well as the special ice and snow exploration zone, allowing each participant to experience the enjoyment of ice and snow sports even in the warm south China.

The local sports bureaus of nearly 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities showcased their respective achievements in sports development, as part of the domestic sports culture and tourism exhibition section. Companies from France, Uruguay, Sri Lanka, the United States, the Netherlands, South Korea and other countries gathered together at the International Zone, bringing the visitors authentic sports culture of various countries. Meanwhile, the CSCTE also attracted a broad range of international sporting event organizations and enterprises.

Alongside the exhibition, more than 10 forums were held: the Sports Business Forum, Presidents of Sports Colleges and Universities Forum, Youth Sports Development Forum, Museum Curators' Forum, China Sports Culture Tourism Venture Capital Forum and Project Docking, Mountaineering Forum, Winter Sports Industry Forum, The Bay Area Cooperation Forum on Sports Culture and Sports Tourism, National Fitness and Health China Forum, led by the main forum of China International Sports Culture and China Sports Tourism Forum, and the Sports Directors' Forum of China International Sports Culture and China Sports Tourism Forum, etc.

During the exhibition, a series of exciting supporting activities such as performance of traditional Chinese sports culture, basketball play, RV and camping experience, and curling, brought full enjoyment to the visitors from the sense of sight, hearing and touch.

The show Brightly Colored Orient, which integrates sports and traditional culture, showcased not only the beauty of body, equipment and techniques of the rhythmic gymnastics but also the costumes, music, movements and postures of the classic and elegant national treasure of Chinese opera art. Also, traditional sports shows such as Xinjiang folk dance, Tibetan folk dance, Yunnan folk dance, Shanxi ice carrying show, Shandong Kungfu football and Shandong blade swinging and Erhu play and figure rope skipping were put on the open stage.

In addition, as the part and parcel of the CSCTE, the 2019 edition of China Sports Tourism Expo Boutique Sports Tour Packages added the 2019 Outstanding Booth Awards. The Organizing Committee provided comprehensive evaluation on all the municipal, autonomous region and municipal exhibition sections in terms of the style and feature display, booth function, effect of publicity, regional characteristics and other aspects, selecting the following 16 exhibition sections as the winners of the 2019 Outstanding Booth Awards on site: Sports Culture, Beijing 2022, Sports Lottery Administration Center, Xinjiang, Hubei, Tianjin, Shanxi, Guangzhou, Inner Mongolia, Anhui, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Tibet, Shandong, Qinghai and Shanghai.

Based on previous editions, the CSCTE this year launched an intelligent online matching system, and carried out a range of activities, including the 2019 China Sports Tourism Expo Boutique Sports Tourism Projects, Exhibition of Excellent Creative Design Works on Sports Culture, China Sports Culture Tourism Venture Capital Forum and Project Docking, driving the connection of high-quality projects in sports culture and tourism.

At the same time, the CSCTE leveraged the open stage and business negotiation area to organize a wide range of industrial activities such as resource promotion, business matching, and city seminars, thus furthering industrial exchanges and fueling the implementation of industrial cooperation. It is reported that the project cooperation reached at the event covers venue construction, procurement of sports equipment and facilities, event services, construction of featured towns, research and development of intelligent terminals, and other domains in the industry.

The 2019 edition of CSCTE came to an end. In the context of building a sports powerhouse, the CSCTE will seek to connect international and domestic sports culture and tourism industry channels to deliver all-round, international, professional, market-oriented and high-end services.

