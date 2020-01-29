2019 Digital Fax KLAS Report Recognizes Concord Technologies for Highest Customer Satisfaction, High Customer Adoption of Advanced Product Capabilities

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based fax and intelligent document automation software for healthcare enterprises, is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction in a new KLAS® Performance Report entitled "Digital Fax 2019: What is Possible with Digital Fax.'' Concord is also rated highly in KLAS' Digital Fax Maturity Framework, which validates to what extent healthcare providers have adopted the full range of digital fax capabilities offered by their vendors.

KLAS interviewed the most advanced customers of participating technology providers to validate vendor claims of reducing costs, improving medical communication security and even easing interoperability challenges.

Five Concord customers participated in the research and all reported helpful resources and good service, with four out of five claiming to be highly satisfied. This is despite KLAS reporting that, overall, customers experienced inconsistent support from their vendors.

Concord's helpful customer service has also enabled its customers to implement and benefit from the company's more advanced product capabilities. Concord was validated on Level 3 out of 4 in KLAS' Digital Fax Maturity Framework measuring advancement of the product against others in the industry. On Level 3, healthcare provider organizations can integrate documents into administrative, clinical, or financial applications, either inbound or outbound. Moreover, these solutions can automatically route faxes into individual patient records using advanced technologies for document identification, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing. Concord was tied for providing the largest number of customer references, and its most advanced customers integrated their digital fax technology with either Allscripts Professional EHR™ or Allscripts TouchWorks® EHR.

"We are honored to be recognized by our customers for providing top-of-the-line customer service that brings them closer to processing patient documentation to and from their clinical and administrative applications in a fully digital and more intelligently automated fashion," said John Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer of Concord Technologies. "The adoption of our AI-driven data extraction and classification technology is accelerating significantly in 2020 and is providing customers huge gains in staff productivity and efficient information exchange across a wide variety of document-centric workflows."

"Plenty of work remains for digital fax to be perceived as a more strategic solution for providers, beyond solely acting as a replacement for analog faxes. However, this early research has found that digital faxing can help providers improve data sharing and achieve greater levels of interoperability," said Doug Tolley, VP of Business Development at KLAS. "While vendors are still in the very early stages of bringing their intelligent document automation capabilities to market, these tools show promise and warrant monitoring vendors' progress in refining them."

Concord will be attending HIMSS20 in Orlando, March 9 – 13, and is available for meetings at booth #634. For further information about Concord, visit concordfax.com.

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies helps organizations in health care and other highly regulated industries automate their manual and document-intensive processes. Concord's cloud fax service is the dominant, cloud fax solution in health care in the U.S. and is responsible for the delivery of more than a billion health care documents each year. Concord is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and employs more than a 100 people in the USA and India. www.concord.net .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com .

