2019 Economic Forecast Luncheon

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. economic outlook is healthy, according to the key economic indicators. Will it remain steady in 2020? With risks — particularly tariffs on Chinese imports, Fed moves, and potential budget and debt-ceiling standoffs — looming larger, a slowdown looks more likely. Top experts will share their predictions for the state and nation at the Valley's largest and most trusted economic forecasting event on Dec. 11, 2019.

About 1,000 people are expected to attend the 56th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon.

Who:

Robert J. Barro , Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics at Harvard University

, Paul M. Warburg Professor of Economics at Bart Hobijn , professor of economics at the W. P. Carey School of Business, ASU

, professor of economics at the W. P. of Business, ASU Lee R. McPheters , research professor of economics and director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center, W. P. Carey School of Business, and editor of the Arizona and Western Blue Chip Economic Forecast publications

When:

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019

Luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Where:

Phoenix Convention Center — West Ballroom

100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

Southeast corner of second and Monroe streets

All three economists are available for media opportunities prior to the day of the event. Reporters and photojournalists interested in attending the Economic Forecast Luncheon are asked to RSVP in advance by emailing Shay Moser at Shay.Moser@asu.edu.

