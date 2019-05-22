2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium: Tackling Challenges and Seizing Opportunities for Federal Infrastructure
May 22, 2019, 08:43 ET
WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The real challenge in addressing our infrastructure investment gap has always been finding the money. However, we also need to be talking about building smarter to maximize any new infrastructure dollars that might come from Washington. Let's be sure the money invested now delivers the best projects for the future. By capitalizing on the time and cost savings, innovation and collaboration inherent in design-build we can drive a new era of infrastructure investment, not only in the federal sector but nationwide." …Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO
Unique Challenges
From hospitals to highways and everything in between, there's an incredible diversity in federal projects and the approaches agencies use to fulfill their singular mandates. That's why it's important to bring together the design-build industry and federal Owners for a day of education, brainstorming and networking.
Finding Answers
What works? What doesn't? How can we work together to improve federal project delivery and unleash the innovation needed to deliver exceptional design-build projects while also providing maximum value to the American taxpayer?
2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium
As the nation's only design-build event targeted to the federal sector, the 2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium offers a unique opportunity for Owners and industry alike. This one-day event features:
- Case studies on highly successful design-build projects
- An overview of upcoming design-build projects in the Federal sector
- Best practices for developing and responding to a Federal solicitation, including how to
- become an Owner of choice
- And so much more…
2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium
August 7, 2019
7:30am – 6:00pm
Crystal Gateway Marriott
Arlington, Virginia
The Design-Build Institute of America, based in Washington, D.C., is the only membership organization bringing together thousands of organizations and individuals representing architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more) to define, teach and promote best practices in design-build.
Media Contacts:
Kim Wright, DBIA Strategic Communications Director
Office: (202) 454-7531
Cell: (703) 244-5692
215132@email4pr.com
Nathan Smith, DBIA Communications Associate
Office: (202-454)-7531
215132@email4pr.com
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
SOURCE Design-Build Institute of America
Share this article