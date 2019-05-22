2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium: Tackling Challenges and Seizing Opportunities for Federal Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The real challenge in addressing our infrastructure investment gap has always been finding the money. However, we also need to be talking about building smarter to maximize any new infrastructure dollars that might come from Washington. Let's be sure the money invested now delivers the best projects for the future. By capitalizing on the time and cost savings, innovation and collaboration inherent in design-build we can drive a new era of infrastructure investment, not only in the federal sector but nationwide." …Lisa Washington, DBIA Executive Director/CEO

DBIA Federal Design-Build Symposium

Unique Challenges

From hospitals to highways and everything in between, there's an incredible diversity in federal projects and the approaches agencies use to fulfill their singular mandates. That's why it's important to bring together the design-build industry and federal Owners for a day of education, brainstorming and networking.

Finding Answers

What works? What doesn't? How can we work together to improve federal project delivery and unleash the innovation needed to deliver exceptional design-build projects while also providing maximum value to the American taxpayer?

2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium

As the nation's only design-build event targeted to the federal sector, the 2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium offers a unique opportunity for Owners and industry alike. This one-day event features:

Case studies on highly successful design-build projects

An overview of upcoming design-build projects in the Federal sector

Best practices for developing and responding to a Federal solicitation, including how to

become an Owner of choice

And so much more…

2019 Federal Design-Build Symposium

August 7, 2019

7:30am – 6:00pm

Crystal Gateway Marriott

Arlington, Virginia

The Design-Build Institute of America, based in Washington, D.C., is the only membership organization bringing together thousands of organizations and individuals representing architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more) to define, teach and promote best practices in design-build.

