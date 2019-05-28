2019 FIE Fencing Grand Prix held in Jing'an District Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 FIE (International Fencing Federation) Fencing Grand Prix was held from May 17 to 19 in Jing'an District, Shanghai. The Grand Prix, authorized by FIE and General Administration of Sports of China, was jointly held by Chinese Fencing Association, Shanghai Municipal Sports Bureau and the People's Government of Jing'an District, according to Jing'an District Sports Bureau.

As a Class-A international event classified by General Administration of Sports of China, as well as a points race for 2020 Tokyo Olympic, the Grand Prix attracted 387 athletes from 46 countries and regions in the world, including many famous athletes ranking on the top of fencing list.

After three days of intense competition, FOCONI Alessio from Italy and DERIGLAZOVA Inna from Russia picked up the men's and women's gold at the 2019 FIE Fencing Grand Prix. ITKIN Nick from the United States was the first runner-up in the men's team, China Hong Kong player CHOI Chun Yin Ryan and Russian player SAFIN Timur tied for the third. In women's group, Italy's VOLPI Alice was the first runner-up, and Italy's ERRIGO Arianna and American KIEFER Lee tied for the third.

Prior to the Grand Prix, Jing'an District launched a series of activities, including Fencing Experience Challenge, Shanghai Fencing Elite Challenge and National Athletes Challenge, expanding the influence of the Grand Prix, promoting the popularization of fencing and allowing more people to experience the charm and culture of fencing.

