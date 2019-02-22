2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Film Independent handed out honors today at the 34th Spirit Awards ceremony to If Beale Street Could Talk, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Suspiria, Eighth Grade, First Reformed, Sorry To Bother You, The Wife and You Were Never Really Here. En El Séptimo Día, Won't You Be My Neighbor and Roma also received awards at the ceremony, which was held this afternoon on the beach in Santa Monica. In addition to being the celebration that honors artist-driven films made with an economy of means by filmmakers whose films embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision, the Spirit Awards is the primary fundraiser for Film Independent's year-round programs.

The ceremony aired live today on IFC and Facebook Watch and will broadcast again later this evening; please check your local listings for times. Clips from the ceremony will be available on Film Independent's YouTube channel after the show.

This year's major winners were If Beale Street Could Talk, which won Best Feature, Best Director and Best Supporting Female; Can You Ever Forgive Me? which won Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Male; Suspiria which won the Robert Altman Award and Best Cinematography; En El Séptimo Día which won the John Cassavettes Award; Eighth Grade which won Best First Screenplay; First Reformed which won Best Male Lead; Sorry to Bother You which won Best First Feature; The Wife which won Best Female Lead; You Were Never Really Here which won Best Editing; Won't You Be My Neighbor which won Best Documentary; and Roma which won Best International Film.

The 12th annual Robert Altman Award was given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast. Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino received this award, along with casting directors Avy Kaufman and Stella Savino as well as cast members Malgosia Bela, Ingrid Caven, Lutz Ebersdorf, Elena Fouina, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Gala Moody, Chloë Grace Moretz, Fabrizia Sacchi, Renée Soutendijk, Tilda Swinton, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler.

The 2019 Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation Fellowship annually selects an outstanding filmmaker and participant in Project Involve. Now in its 26th year, Project Involve has proudly fostered the careers of artists from underrepresented backgrounds, empowering them to create stories for film and television that are reflective of our community. The Fellowship includes an unrestricted cash grant of $10,000 and was awarded to screenwriter Stephanie Adams-Santos, a distinct and bold new voice.

The following is a complete list of the winners:

Best Feature:

If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Producers: Dede Gardner, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Kleiner, Sara Murphy,

Adele Romanski

Best Director:

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Screenplay:

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Best First Feature:

Sorry To Bother You (Annapurna Pictures)

Director: Boots Riley

Producers: Nina Yang Bongiovi, Jonathan Duffy, Charles D. King, George Rush, Forest Whitaker, Kelly Williams

Best First Screenplay:

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade (A24)

John Cassavetes Award (For best feature made under $500,000):

En El Séptimo Día (The Cinema Guild)

Writer/Director/Producer: Jim McKay

Producers: Alex Bach, Lindsey Cordero, Caroline Kaplan, Michael Stipe

Best Supporting Female:

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Supporting Male:

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Best Female Lead:

Glenn Close, The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Male Lead:

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (A24)

Robert Altman Award:

Suspiria (Amazon Studios)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Casting Directors Avy Kaufman and Stella Savino

Ensemble Cast: Malgosia Bela, Ingrid Caven, Lutz Ebersdorf, Elena Fouina, Mia Goth, Jessica Harper, Dakota Johnson, Gala Moody, Chloë Grace Moretz, Fabrizia Sacchi, Renée Soutendijk, Tilda Swinton, Sylvie Testud, Angela Winkler

Best Cinematography:

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Suspiria (Amazon Studios)

Best Editing:

Joe Bini, You Were Never Really Here (Amazon Studios)

Best International Film:

Roma (Mexico – Netflix)

Director: Alfonso Cuarón

Best Documentary:

Won't You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features)

Director/Producer: Morgan Neville

Producers: Caryn Capotosto, Nicholas Ma

2019 FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD WINNERS

BY DISTRIBUTOR

4 Annapurna Pictures

3 Amazon Studios

2 A24

2 Fox Searchlight

1 The Cinema Guild

1 Focus Features

1 Netflix

1 Sony Pictures Classics

On January 5, the following winners were honored at the Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch hosted by Brian Tyree Henry and Lena Waithe at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood:

Debra Granik received the second annual Bonnie Award. Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the Bonnie Award recognizes a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant sponsored by American Airlines. Finalists for the award were Tamara Jenkins and Karyn Kusama.

Shrihari Sathe received the Producers Award. The award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The annual award, in its 22nd year, includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant. Finalists for the award were Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams and Gabrielle Nadig.

Alex Moratto, director of Sócrates, received the Someone to Watch Award. The award recognizes talented filmmakers of singular vision who have not yet received appropriate recognition. The award is in its 25th year and includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant. Finalists for the award were Ioana Uricaru, director of Lemonade and Jeremiah Zagar, director of We The Animals.

Bing Liu, director of Minding The Gap, received the Truer Than Fiction Award. The award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not received significant recognition. The award is in its 24th year and includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant. Finalists for the award were Alexandria Bombach, director of On Her Shoulders and Ramell Ross, director of Hale County This Morning, This Evening.

Presenters included: Sterling K. Brown, Gemma Chan, Glenn Close, Laura Dern, Mark Duplass, Elsie Fisher, Regina Hall, Armie Hammer, Brian Tyree Henry,Taraji P. Henson, Michael Keaton, Riley Keough, Kiki Layne, Thomasin Harcourt Mckenzie, Viggo Mortensen, Carey Mulligan, Ray Romano, Ekaterina Samsonov, Amanda Seyfried, Molly Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Finn Wolfhard and more.

ABOUT THE FILM INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS

Now in its 34th year, the Film Independent Spirit Awards is an annual celebration honoring artist-driven films made with an economy of means by filmmakers whose films embody independence and originality. The Spirit Awards recognizes the achievements of American independent filmmakers and promotes the finest independent films of the year to a wider audience.

The 2019 Spirit Awards is sponsored by Premier Sponsors American Airlines, AT&T, IFC and Subaru of America, Inc. Rocket Mortgage® by Quicken Loans® is the Official Sponsor of the Voting Process. FIJI Water is the Official Water. Hangar One Vodka and Maestro Dobel Tequila are the Official Spirits. JNSQ Wines is the Official Wine. Getty Images is the Official Photographer. Town & Country Event Rentals is the Exclusive Rental Company.

ABOUT FILM INDEPENDENT

Film Independent is the nonprofit arts organization that champions creative independence in visual storytelling and supports a community of artists who embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. Film Independent helps filmmakers make their movies, builds an audience for their projects, and works to diversify the film industry. Film Independent's Board of Directors, filmmakers, staff and constituents is comprised of an inclusive community of individuals across ability, age, ethnicity, gender, race and sexual orientation. Anyone passionate about film can become a Member, whether you are a filmmaker, industry professional or a film lover.

In addition to producing the Spirit Awards, Film Independent produces Film Independent Presents, a year-round screening series for its members that offers unique cinematic experiences for the Los Angeles creative community and the general public.

Through annual screenings and events, Film Independent provides access to a network of like-minded artists who are driving creativity in the film industry. Film Independent's Artist Development program offers free Labs for selected writers, directors, producers and documentary filmmakers and presents year-round networking opportunities. Project Involve is Film Independent's signature program dedicated to fostering the careers of talented filmmakers from communities traditionally underrepresented in the film industry.

For more information or to become a Member, visit filmindependent.org.

ABOUT IFC

IFC is the home of offbeat, unexpected comedies. Acclaimed series Documentary Now!, Brockmire, Baroness von Sketch Show and upcoming series Sherman's Showcase and Year of the Rabbit air alongside fan-favorite movies and comedic cult TV shows. IFC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and available across multiple platforms. IFC is Always On, Slightly Off.

