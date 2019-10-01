2019 GeekWire Summit: A Conversation About the Future, October 7-9

A diverse group of leaders in business, technology, government, media and science will deliver insightful talks. This year's topics include: Privacy, AI, Health Tech, Travel, Facial Recognition, Future of Food, Podcasting, and much more.

2019 Speakers include:

Steve Ballmer– Los Angeles Clippers chairman and Ballmer Group co-founder

David Limp- Amazon devices chief

Amy Bohutinsky - TCV partner and former Zillow COO

Leroy Hood– genomics pioneer

Brad Smith– Microsoft president

Doug Baldwin Jr. – former Seattle Seahawk

Mark Okerstrom– Expedia CEO

Rohit Chopra - FTC Commissioner

Ana Mari Cauce - University of Washington president

- president For the full agenda and speaker list, go to www.geekwire.com/summit.

Health Tech Track Explores the Transformation of Healthcare.

The Health Tech Stage, presented by Regence BlueShield features an in-depth look on the changing nature of healthcare and life sciences on October 8. Topics include: gene editing, the consumerization of healthcare, machine learning, personalized medicine and a venture capital panel on the trends in health tech investing.

GeekWire's Elevator Pitch Takes Entrepreneurs On A Ride to the Top.

The grand prize winner of the 2nd season of Elevator Pitch, presented by PACCAR, will be announced live on stage on October 9. For more info and the video episodes: www.geekwire.com/elevatorpitch/

Questions regarding the GeekWire Summit or request for press pass: events@geekwire.com.

GeekWire (geekwire.com) is a nationally ranked technology news site that reaches more than 2 million readers each month around the world. CEOs, executive managers and company founders represent 25 percent of the GeekWire audience.

Contact:

Holly Grambihler

GeekWire / www.geekwire.com

1-206-432-6063

hollyg@geekwire.com

SOURCE GeekWire

