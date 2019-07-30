2019 Global Citizen Festival to be Headlined by Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced that Queen + Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, OneRepublic, H.E.R., and Carole King will headline the 2019 Global Citizen Festival, the free-ticketed event on the Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 28, 2019, presented by Citi and Cisco.

For the sixth consecutive year, MSNBC & Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the Festival on MSNBC and for the eighth consecutive year, iHeartMedia will broadcast the Festival live across its radio stations nationwide and stream the event digitally on iHeartRadio.

Special guest performances will be given by French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human.

Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts.

The Festival will be co-hosted by Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Elvis Duran, Taraji P. Henson, Rami Malek, Bill Nye, Joy Reid and Forest Whitaker.

2019 is a critical year for the movement to end extreme poverty - with 2020 marking the ten year countdown to achieve the UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development; the blueprint to achieve an equitable future for all.

Building on momentum by activists from across the globe and coinciding with the annual UN General Assembly meetings, Global Citizens will stand together and call for government, businesses, and philanthropists to uphold their responsibilities towards fighting deadly infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, Malaria, tuberculosis and polio, empowering women and girls around the world, combating plastic pollution to protect the poorest parts of the planet, and building global human capital through quality education, skills, and health.

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said, "After next year we will have only ten short years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The policies and progress that we make this year, and into 2020, will determine whether we successfully eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, and failure is not an option for the world's poor. We are thrilled to have such an iconic lineup of artists, hosts, and partners join us at such a pivotal moment for this fight as we ask governments and world leaders to take action and end extreme poverty."

Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi, said, "As a global bank committed to enabling growth and progress around the world, Citi shares Global Citizen's deep commitment to helping forge a more diverse, sustainable and inclusive future. Citi has partnered with Global Citizen Festival since its inception, and we're proud to help power this meaningful movement once again as a returning Presenting Partner."

Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO, Cisco, said, "Our work with Global Citizen to eradicate extreme poverty lays the foundation for building an inclusive future. By empowering Global Citizens with Cisco technology, we can accelerate how we help solve some of the world's biggest challenges. We are proud to support this year's Global Citizen Festival, along with many global leaders, in pursuit of our common goal to positively impact people around the world."

In 2019, Global Citizen's campaigns are seeking to mobilize new commitments for the world's most marginalized, including:

Calling on some of the world's largest economies, including Canada , Germany and Australia , to significantly increase their support - by at least 15 percent - to the Global Fund's $14 billion fundraising drive to save 16 million lives and cut mortality rates from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in half by 2023.

, and , to significantly increase their support - by at least 15 percent - to the Global Fund's fundraising drive to save 16 million lives and cut mortality rates from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in half by 2023. Urging countries such as the Czech Republic , Ukraine , Argentina and Monaco , to make donations for the first time towards the Global Fund's lifesaving efforts.

, , and , to make donations for the first time towards the Global Fund's lifesaving efforts. Asking Norway and the UK to commit funds to support a last-mile push led by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to stop polio for good and make it just the second human disease in history to be eradicated.

and the UK to commit funds to support a last-mile push led by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative to stop polio for good and make it just the second human disease in history to be eradicated. Securing commitments from the governments of Ireland , Japan , the United States , the United Kingdom , and France to raise $250 million for the Education Cannot Wait fund's 2019 replenishment, to ensure children can access education even in times of crisis.

, , , the , and to raise for the Education Cannot Wait fund's 2019 replenishment, to ensure children can access education even in times of crisis. Calling on the U.S. government to enact the Keeping Girls in School Act, which would address barriers that take adolescent girls out of school, such as lack of access to sanitary products and child marriage.

Encouraging multinational companies like Ford and Ernst & Young to procure at least $100 million of their products and services from women-owned businesses, with at least half to be spent with women in developing countries.

of their products and services from women-owned businesses, with at least half to be spent with women in developing countries. Calling on the governments of Denmark and Kenya to contribute towards the $350 million needed for UNFPA Supplies to provide family planning and critical health services to the world's poorest women.

Global Citizens can earn their admission to the free, ticketed Festival by downloading the Global Citizen app. Learn more at globalcitizenfestival.com. Ticket draws will occur throughout the summer and fans will be notified by Global Citizen when they have been selected.

Today's announcement kicks off the first opportunity for fans and activists to earn their tickets to the Festival, which includes asking the governments of Canada, Australia, Norway, and Germany to replenish the Global Fund in order to raise $14 billion to drive to save 16 million lives and cut mortality rates from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in half by 2023.

Live Nation returns for the fourth consecutive year as production partner.

For the sixth consecutive year, MSNBC & Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the Festival on MSNBC. The Festival broadcast will be produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Ken Ehrlich (Grammy Awards).

In 2019, iHeartMedia joins MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal as a presenting media partner and will again provide significant media support encouraging listeners to become Global Citizens as well as broadcast the Festival live from Central Park on more than 150 radio stations across the U.S. and on the iHeartRadio App.

The Festival will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitter, presented by Johnson & Johnson.

Proud partners of the 2019 Global Citizen Festival include Johnson & Johnson, P&G, and Verizon.

Since the first Global Citizen Festival in New York in 2012, Global Citizen has grown into one of the largest, most visible platforms for people around the world calling on world leaders to honor their responsibilities in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and ending extreme poverty by 2030. Global Citizens have generated commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $37.9 billion that are set to affect the lives of more than 2.25 billion people.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Global Citizen Inquiries:

Andrew Kirk, Andrew.Kirk@globalcitizen.org

Media Inquiries:

Sunshine Sachs, GC@sunshinesachs.com

(212) 691-2800

SOURCE Global Citizen

Related Links

https://www.globalcitizen.org

