2019 Global Commercial Aerospace Outlook

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019



The global commercial aerospace market saw a year of growth in 2018 as the supply chain was pushed to the limits. 2019 is not going to offer any relief for the supply chain as OEMs scramble to capitalize on the strong demand, especially in the APAC region where the market for commercial aircraft is witnessing exploding growth. One OEM is expected to make a large announcement early next year in terms of a future airframe that will bridge the next-gen airframes to futuristic platforms. Opportunities are evident for suppliers who can keep up with any means possible, as OEMs are exploring vertical integration and joint ventures, and even embedding strategic leadership within supply houses in hopes of securing the desired outcome.



Emerging technologies including advanced composite materials, additive manufacturing, digitalization and electrification will continue to disrupt the design and construction of aircraft platforms.



Boeing continues to explore a design for customers and end users through efforts to identify the perfect platform to fill the void in mid-market platforms. Airbus, however, contends that this void has already been filled by its higher-end A320 family of jets.



Research Highlights

This outlook consolidates 2019 projections for aircraft deliveries and tallies up the scorecard from 2018.Global regions are profiled by aircraft type—namely, wide-body, narrow-body and regional jets; airlines; as well as countries that are taking deliveries of new aircraft.



Major platforms, including backlog data and lifecycle status, are also profiled.



Digitalization in aerospace has grown to a $1.5 billion business impacting every facet of the industry. OEMs, suppliers and third parties are attempting to capture a share of the convoluted array of products. Joint ventures, consolidations, and outright takeovers have been evident in the past few years as manufacturers embrace vertical integration in hopes of gaining back some control lost due to outsourcing.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the top trends that will drive the commercial aerospace market in 2019? What impact will these trends have on the market?

What are the key developments to watch out for in 2019? What are the companies to watch out for?

What was the market size in 2018? How is it expected to grow in 2019? What will be the status by 2028?

What is the impact of emerging technology and supply chain trends on market growth?

What are the opportunities available for commercial aerospace vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in 2019?



