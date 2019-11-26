2019 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Autumn, Let Us Enjoy a Christmas Picnic in It

Alice Walker once put this, Tea to the English is really a picnic indoors . Back in 1983, her time of The Color Purple, tea is the favorite to the English influenced by the legacy from the 1600s of European royal tradition. Nowadays, tea currently represents the world's second most popular beverage after water and can be found in almost 80% of all U.S. households. It is the only beverage commonly served hot or iced, anytime, anywhere, for any occasion. So let us say, Tea to the world is really a picnic indoors.

As a connecting link between 2019 and 2020, also a tea industry beacon, the Global Tea Fair will conduct 88 top events, more than 200 tea experts will release cutting-edge industry trends. Also, teas from more than 69 plantation regions will meet up with the visitors in 100,000 m2 area, which makes the Global Tea Fair the world's largest-scaled tea expo ever.

While Christmas is coming, let us have a grand Christmas picnic indoors.

A Christmas Picnic

Green tea, black tea, oolong tea, black tea, white tea, yellow tea, scented tea, fruit tea, tangerine tea... Not only these teas but also their brand owner, distributor, even farmers and producers of plantation regions will be on the site of the Global Tea Fair, presenting a picnic more than meets the eye.

Besides the above, tea clothes, quality teawares, incense appliance, flower appliance, Purple clay, porcelain, agarwood crafts, agarwood products, cultural products, work of art, tea ware crafts, tea furniture, blackwood products, tea machinery, tea packaging design and other related products can be found in the fair.

For the visitors, no matter the needs are raw materials or tiny samples, cost-efficient or fine tea, original lose tea or delicate brandy tea, they are guaranteed to be satisfied. From overseas trade to the individual taste of lovers, facing the tea farmers and merchants from tea origins, every participant is going to reduce the cost of energy, time and money, improve efficiency and gain value.

As to exhibitors, they will receive 150,000 visitors and buyers from more than 28 countries, and meet their all sorts of demands, which injects enthusiasm into this picnic.

A World-class Tea Feast

As a global event, it appeals to more than 190 overseas exhibitors with 13,000 imported products from 14 countries who will join the fair.

Arita Pavilion from Japan will bring us the prestigious Arita yaki porcelain.

Vietnam Pavilion and Myanmar Pavilion will offer black tea, green tea, oolong tea and ancient tree tea as high-quality and cost-efficient raw materials.

Lacquer, porcelain, pottery of Korea will present the aesthetics combine pristine beauty and refinement.

Japanese ceramic, iron pot, silverware, antique will demonstrate the epitome of traditional oriental charm and craftsmanship.

Black tea of Sri Lanka, India, Nigeria and purple bud-tea from Kenya are organic and pollution-free hand-picked raw materials, which have been the preferred choice of the new-style tea industry.

Furthermore, overseas exhibits also include Iranian saffron, Middle East ornaments, Pakistani log furniture, Kathmandu black tea, Russian chocolate and silverware, and old tea from Singapore and Malaysia.

When we talk about picnics, we are talking about fresh air, rain, sunshine and natural scenery, but by abandoning luxurious dishes for them. If the Global Tea Fair is a picnic indoors, the richness and diversity of the exhibits, a large number of visitors and the comprehensive themes will upgrade it to a world-class tea feast.

A Culture Journey

We are making journeys all the time; some are for sightseeing, some are for widening horizons, some are for material or spiritual gaining, some are for new acquaintances, some are for self-discovery. In Global Tea Fair, the purposes above can be all achieved.

The all-embracing 88 industry top events will include the "Tea Industry Oscar" Global Tea Cup, puerh tasting competition, which enrich participants' tea knowledge in the experience of learning.

Global Tea Brewer and "Gong Fu Tea" competition will let the audience experience the most traditional tea art, meet and learn from professional tea masters.

We can appreciate the aesthetics of teaware from theory to practice in teaware design competition.

Besides, teahouse industry summit, tea technology annual conference, tea spatial design exhibition, international tea industry cooperation forum will give the audience a supreme perspective and easily overlooks the tendency of the whole tea industry.

Outside the Global Tea Fair, a group of tea players will take a trip to Phoenix Mountain in Chaozhou. As the origin of Dancong tea, Chaozhou is one of China's many famous spots for tea tours.

In this journey, travelers will go directly to the tea plantation, starting from the cultivation of tea trees, to growth, picking, shaking, fermentation, baking... The whole trip will be accompanied by qualified tea artists and tea producers, from history and culture to modern technology, from tea legends and operas to Gong Fu Tea brewing training, learning all about tea from the essence and origin.

As we learn about tea, when learning theories, the tea culture gradually becomes what we understand. Tea is a representation, also a bridge, connecting people and things that are not related to each other, such as trees, leaves, mountains, earth, mud, kilns, skills, craftsmanship, art, aesthetics, history, economy and trade...

If tea is a picnic indoors, 2019 Global Tea Fair China (Shenzhen) Autumn is more like a picnic with countless dishes, a worldwide tea feast, a tea culture journey.

We welcome every tea lover to find your cup of tea here.

Media contact:

Company name: Shenzhen HJC Industrial Group

Address: Bao'an Stadium, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Email: admin@globalteafair.com

Phone: (+86) 181 2616 5003

Website: https://www.globalteafair.com

SOURCE: Shenzhen HJC Industrial Group

