2019 Greater Palm Springs Pride closes Pride Season with Epic Line up

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pride season wraps up Greater Palm Springs Pride prepares to, 'Sip, Sashay and Celebrate' Pride and honor those who have courageously fought for equality and are no longer with us. Live your truth and no one else's. Gather your friends and together let's celebrate our fearlessly authentic lives. Embrace diversity and advance individual freedom for all.

Palm Springs is the leading LGBTQ destination, year after year, and welcomes visitors of all genders, all ages and from all parts of the US and the world. Brimming with a roster of events, and the largest gathering of LGBTQ people in the city's history and the largest free Pride festival south of San Francisco —from Nov 1-3, with record-breaking attendance anticipated. This is the first year that attendees are able to drink alcoholic beverages throughout the festival parameters.

We commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall and celebrate the spirit of Palm Springs' vibrant LGBTQ community. Grand Marshal's Michael Green and Alexander Rodriguez lead the parade with Pride Honorees; author, radio show host, retired attorney Lauren N. Nile, activist and business-woman extraordinaire Ellen Wolf, mentor, educator, and ally Jennifer Jungwirth, retired Army Sergeant Joyce Oldham, fundraiser, producer, and host Tommi Rose, and former Mayor Ron Olden.

TLC, Heather Small, Kristine W, Maxine Nightingale, and BETTY top the lineup of the Festival.

Ron deHarte, President of GPSP, "Community leaders and dedicated volunteers have worked hard to create the best Pride Festival ever and to welcome the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies at the city's largest 3-day event. The new event zone coupled with an unprecedented lineup of headliners who advocate for the LGBTQ community sets the tone for a Pride Festival that educates, inspires and celebrates our diverse community."

Festival highlights include a Youth Zone, Children's Garden, Senior Cool Zones, LGBTQ artists, HIV testing sites, health resources, 200 back-to-back exhibitors, food and beverage stations. Take your photo with Diva, the 20' tall pink poodle. There's something for everyone. Favorite bars and local businesses will be packed and spilling out onto the streets for the biggest free LGBTQ street party in Palm Springs. Residents and visitors are invited to discover (and re-discover) all Arenas Road and downtown Palm Springs have to offer.

For more information please visit: pspride.org

