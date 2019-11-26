2019 Has Been A Great Year for Gold - Up Over 12% YTD

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oxford Gold Group continues to provide the latest and most relevant news and information about the advantages of precious metals ownership for those seeking to diversify their savings and retirement portfolios with gold, silver, platinum and palladium products with the release of their latest Precious Metals Investment Guide.

The Oxford Gold Group is an industry leader in precious metals investing. Oxford specializes in assisting clients in forming self-directed IRAs that allow for ownership of precious metals as part of a diversified retirement portfolio.

In addition to assisting clients in creating self-directed retirement accounts, Oxford Gold Group's home delivery program allows clients to purchase physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products for delivery to their home.

By cutting out commissioned salespeople, the Oxford Gold Group continues to provide the lowest prices for gold and silver. The Oxford Gold Group provides services that go above and beyond any other precious metals firm. The Oxford Gold Group respects all of our clients' individual needs. We focus our efforts to educate our clients and provide them the tools necessary to determine if precious metals ownership is right for them.

About the Oxford Gold Group

The Oxford Gold Group works to educate and inform clients about the benefits of precious metals within qualified retirement plans and through home delivery.

The focus of the Oxford Gold Group is to provide every client with the opportunity to invest in a tangible asset for their investment and retirement portfolios. We aim to teach and guide clients about the entire process of purchasing precious metals from start to finish.

Whether first-time buyers, collectors, or seasoned investors, our clients reap the benefits of dealing directly with one of the Oxford Gold Group's Managing Partners. The Oxford Gold Group dedicates itself to helping clients protect their savings and retirement accounts by providing the latest news and information to our clients.

For more information or to contact the Oxford Gold Group, please visit https://oxfordgoldgroup.com.

Contact:

info@oxfordgoldgroup.com

SOURCE Oxford Gold Group

Related Links

https://www.oxfordgoldgroup.com

