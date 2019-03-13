2019 Health Fair Planned for March 20

SANTA FE, N.M., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials with the Pueblo of Pojoaque have announced plans for the 2019 Health Fair scheduled for Wednesday, March 20 at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino.

"Our community's health and wellness is a big priority for us," according to Diann Sullivan, Senior Human Resource Generalist for the Pueblo of Pojoaque Corporate Businesses. "This event allows us to pull together our neighbors and a network of providers offering a full range of health and wellness services at no cost to the public."

With an emphasis on screening, education and prevention, the 2019 Health Fair will feature a long line up of healthcare service providers including Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Care Van for Medical Screenings, State of New Mexico Department for the Deaf, US Bank, Delta Dental, The Vitamin Shoppe, The Reiki Collective and many more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit with an estimated 50 healthcare and wellness professionals from around the area, ask questions about health concerns and find out important medical information to keep the entire family active and healthy. Some exhibitors will offer on-site health screenings, distribute valuable educational materials and offer tips on lifestyle choices that promote good health habits.

Community health resources will also include a hands-on introduction to Reiki stress reduction and relaxation, nature-made healing salves, a blood drive, and a fully equipped care van with no cost health assessment tools, free literature, and a chance to win door prizes throughout the day. This year's event goes beyond traditional health and wellness resources, Sullivan added.

"We are also emphasizing the importance of mental health, financial health and environmental health at this year's event," Sullivan said. "We need to integrate all of these elements to give us the best quality of life possible."

Sullivan projects attendance at about 300 people during the five hour health fair, which will take place in the Pueblo Ballroom at Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino from 9am - 2pm and is free to attend. There is no charge for parking.

Those wishing to donate blood may do so by scheduling an appointment online at https://bloodhero.com/.

For more information, call Diann Sullivan at 505-819-2155.

About the Pueblo of Pojoaque Corporate Businesses:

The Pueblo of Pojoaque Corporate Businesses employ over 625 team members within four corporations in business environments as diverse as two casinos, a local supermarket and local hardware store, a hotel and two gas station/convenience stores, franchise fast food and our own fine restaurants, deli, and nightclub. We host yearly Health Fairs of this kind to bring a multitude of options to our teams, our neighbors, and especially to the tribal people of Pojoaque.

