2019 Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Drivers, Major Players And Restrain Report by TBRC

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing number of blood donations globally will drive the hematology analyzers and reagents market from $3.19 billion in 2018 to $4.27 billion through 2022 at an annual growth rate of more than 7.5%. Hematology analyzers are used to test and screen blood in blood banks. Blood collected from donors through blood donation camps or bloodmobiles is sent to blood banks where hematology analyzers are used to screen and test the blood. These screening tests determine the blood type, analyze the blood plasma and detect infectious diseases. Blood banks are witnessing a huge outflow of blood to hospitals and other end-users and inflow of blood from blood donations on a daily basis. According to the World Health Organization, blood donations from voluntary unpaid donors increased by 11.6 million between 2008 and 2015. As the number of people donating blood increases, the demand for hematology analyzers and reagents increases, thereby driving market growth. View complete report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hematology-analyzers-and-reagents-global-market-report .

Recalls Of Defective Hematology Analyzers Will Restrain Market Growth

Recalls of defective hematology analyzers is acting as a restraint on the hematology analyzers and reagents market growth. A product recall is done by the manufacturer or developer of the product as a precautionary measure when safety issues or defects are discovered that can endanger the consumer. A faulty hematology analyzer may provide wrong results and may lead to misdiagnosis, thus affecting consumer confidence in the analyzers. Regulatory authorities caution healthcare professionals to be aware of the potential for inaccurate diagnostic results with these analyzers and to take appropriate actions including the use of alternative diagnostic testing or confirming analyzer results with manual scanning or estimate of cell counts. For instance, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences recalled its DxH800 and DxH600 and DxH 900 hematology analyzers due to the risk of inaccurate results. Such kind of product recalls not only pose serious safety risks to the public but can also cause significant financial and reputational damage to the companies concerned.

Microfluidics Technology To Reduce Operating Costs

Hematology analyzers provide complete blood count (CBC) with a three-part differential white blood cell (WBC) count and can detect small cell populations to diagnose rare blood conditions, and measure cell morphology. Hematology analyzers' manufacturers are increasingly investing in the research and development of analyzers with microfluidics technology that use low volumes of sample and reagents. Microfluidics deal with the flow of liquids inside channels as small as a few micrometers. Low reagent consumption by hematology analyzers with microfluidics technology helps reduce operating costs significantly. For instance, the HA5 hematology system from BioSystems is based on microfluidics technology and uses approximately 75% less reagents compared to normal hematology analyzers. Also, the respons®3H and respons®5H hematology systems by DiaSys use microfluidics technology and consume 70% less reagents.

Companies In The Hematology Analyzers And Reagents Market Are Investing In Merger And Acquisition Activity

Major players in the hematology analyzers and reagents market are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Horiba, Siemens, and Sysmex. Companies have been investing in merger and acquisition activity to strengthen and expand their businesses. In January 2019, Luminex Corporation acquired the flow cytometry portfolio of EMD MilliporeSigma for $75 million. EMD Millipore Corporation supplies tools for biotechnology, life science and pharmaceutical industries. It was founded in 1954 and headquartered in Massachusetts, USA.

