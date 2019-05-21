2019 Heritage Provider Network Healthcare Innovation Awards Announces Winners

Heritage Innovation in Healthcare Delivery Award: Mark Graham, LCSW, Vice President, Program Services, Coordinated Behavioral Care.

Recognizing an innovator in the development of new modes of diagnosis, treatment and care who actively improves access to services and improves the quality of healthcare overall.

Since joining Coordinated Behavioral Care in 2014, Mark Graham has transformed how New Yorkers with serious mental illness are integrated back into the community, one of CBC's array of innovative programs.

Heritage Innovator in Healthcare Award: Adam Chekroud, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist, Spring Health.

Highlighting cutting edge applications of technology and up-and-comers in the healthcare industry. These breakthrough innovators are making significant contributions in the areas of technology, research, or new approaches to healthcare systems

Adam Chekroud co-founded Spring Health, a comprehensive mental health benefit for employers. His research seeks to improve treatment outcomes in mental health by using datasets to develop predictive models that help clinicians make more effective treatment decisions.

Heritage Research Investigators in Translational Medicine Award: Dennis Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System.

Awarded to an individual or team based on the most significant quantitative results achieved by accelerating the transition of novel and innovative diagnostic tools and treatments to patients.

Under Dr. Dennis Charney's leadership, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has risen to No. 12 among U.S. medical schools in NIH funding and currently ranks fourth in total research funding per principal investigator.

Heritage Healthcare Innovation in Leadership Award: Marilyn Fraser, MD, CEO, Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health.

Recognizing a leader in the New York area that has demonstrated significant impact in their healthcare field. This forward-thinker has forever changed the way care systems work through new models, processes and pathways.

Dr. Marilyn Fraser leads The Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, which addresses health disparities through community outreach and education, expanding access to care among the most vulnerable populations in urban areas.

Heritage Healthcare Organizational Leadership Award: Mitchell Katz, MD, President and CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals

Honoring an organization that has fundamentally changed how healthcare is delivered. This organization has created or championed new ways of thinking and doing, uniting diverse constituencies to work together.

Dr. Mitchell Katz leads the largest municipal health system in the United States. He has focused on transforming the public health care system in New York City, has increased patient revenue and achieved more than $250 million in reduced expenses.

The healthcare awards competition garnered nominations across the spectrum of New York healthcare, from exciting early stage startups, to long established centers of New York Medical innovation. The complete list of 25 finalists can be found at: www.crainsnewyork.com/heritage

"This year's winners are showing New Yorkers how they are tackling big healthcare issues with successful proven results, bringing costs down while quality of care rises," said Richard Merkin, MD, Founder and CEO of HPN. "Congratulations to them as they continue to explore new and exciting ways of making healthcare more affordable and accessible to all New Yorkers and beyond."

"We are honored to partner with Heritage Provider Network for the fourth annual Heritage Healthcare Innovation Awards. These awards recognize healthcare innovators who are working to improve the lives of millions of New Yorkers," said Tom F. Curtin, publisher, Crain's New York Business. "We are thrilled with the momentum of this program. This recognition is a true example of paying it forward, as it helps the innovators develop, expand and raise funding. We congratulate the 2019 Heritage Healthcare Innovation award finalists and winners and look forward to following their stories."

ABOUT HPN:

Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous value-based healthcare delivery improvements. Developing and managing coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, Arizona and Missouri providing high quality, cost effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

About Crain's New York Business

For more than 30 years, Crain's New York Business has been the award-winning news source for New York's business leaders, telling the story of the New York economy, while serving as a voice and advocate for the city's business community. Reporting through the prism of business, Crain's helps its readers stay on top of the inner workings of New York's economic and political ecosystem, uncover new business opportunities and connect with the broader New York business community.

