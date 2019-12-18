2019 Human Research Protection Award Recipient Announced

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award for Excellence in Human Research Protection for 2019 was announced today by Dr. Peter G. Goldschmidt, President and Founder of Health Improvement Institute.

Recipient of Award of Excellence for Best Practice:

- HCA Healthcare for its C.A.R.R.I.E. System (Centralized Algorithms on Research Rules for IRB Exemption). The system is a decision-aid to inform Institutional Review Boards (IRB) on what research is exempt from IRB oversight and what research needs IRB oversight. It was developed by taking regulations, guidance, and decision trees from various IRB-relevant agencies and documents, cross-correlating them, and creating fully-integrated decision algorithms. Any IRB that uses the IRB Manager platform can emulate the system (which could also be developed on other platforms). The system provides relevant education to those who need it the most and streamlines IRB activities, resulting in attention being focused on higher risk research.

"The Award program offers positive recognition for excellence in the field of human research protection," said Dr. Goldschmidt. "This year's award continues the high standard that we have seen since the program began. We congratulate the awardee." Awards are given for demonstrated excellence in promoting the well being of people who participate in research. Judges are drawn from academic, compliance, consulting, and research review organizations.

Health Improvement Institute is a non-profit, tax exempt, 501(c)3, charitable organization dedicated to improving the quality and productivity of America's health care. The Institute's principal program objective is to provide information to enable people to make informed health care choices. The Institute conducts forums and workshops and sponsors national awards programs to recognize excellence. For more information, visit www.hii.org.

