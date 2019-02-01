2019 Hyundai Kona named Best Subcompact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report

"We are honored for Kona to receive the distinction of Best Subcompact SUV for the Money from U.S. News & World Report in just its first year of production," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Kona is defining new standards for the segment, packing cutting-edge connectivity and class-leading available safety features in a stylish and functional compact CUV. This recognition from U.S. News & World Report shows that new additions to Hyundai's growing lineup are tailored to the needs of customers who pursue active lifestyles in a variety of terrains, at an affordable price."

The U.S. News Best Car for the Money Awards go to the car or UV with the best combination of quality and value in its class. The awards cover 14 different automotive classes, and each winner has the best combination of quality and value in their respective segments. In addition to using data from U.S. News Best Cars rankings to measure quality, the rankings measure real-time transaction pricing data from TrueCar and total cost of ownership data from Vincentric. This data takes factors like fuel, insurance, and repair costs over five years to provide a clear picture of how much owning a given car will cost the consumer.

The Hyundai Kona CUV offers exceptional value by offering safety and convenience features as standard. Forward Collision-avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Driver Attention Warning are standard safety features. All Konas come standard with tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel with audio, Bluetooth and cruise controls, and a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen system with both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ capability. KONA is powered by a 2.0L Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder with an optional 1.6L Turbo GDI engine that delivers 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence, and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs, and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance — our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

https://www.hyundainews.com

