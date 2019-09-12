2019 i-Lab Midsummer Festival Featured Three Major Events

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the end of WAIC 2019, 2019 i-Lab Midsummer Festival witnessed a grand opening on September 3rd, 2019. As one of the main activities of 2019 Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival, the Festival has received broad attention from Chinese high-tech industry.

The two-day Festival included the third Industrial Internet Forum, the Yangtze River Delta Innovation Projects Roadshow and the i-Lab International Innovation Competition of the 2019 Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival, presenting great events to the audience.

On September 3rd, Cai Xiaoqing, President of INESA Shanghai together with Wang Hongwei, Deputy District Head and Member of the Standing Committee of the People's Government of Xuhui District, Shanghai, and Jin Songhua, CFO of Microsoft Greater China, delivered opening speeches for the Midsummer Festival at the opening ceremony.

With the help of INESA and Microsoft China, i-Lab has attracted a large cohort of entrepreneurs and industry experts to form a strong foundation for technological innovation. Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mid-summer Festival, is an event organized and owned by i-Lab, embracing on INESA's technological innovation sphere to build a high-quality eco-system of entrepreneurship and innovation.

iResearch, a renowned Chinese market research firm, released a report on China's Industrial Innovation Incubators in the morning. i-Lab, as one of the eight selected incubators being studied, was included in the report representing SOE innovation and incubation platform.

In the afternoon, the third Industrial Internet Forum opened floor. The founder & CEO of Michi Network was invited as co-host to engage an in-depth dialogue with industry experts from INESA, Fosun, China Mobile, Huawei, Microsoft China and Oracle. The dialogue centered around industrial Internet disrupting smart campus. During three keynote speeches, topics of how to land cloud computing, IoT+ Smart Campus and AI+ Smart Campus were discussed.

Industrial Internet has swept traditional industries, and smart campus also need to transform riding on this wave. As the opening event of the Festival, i-Lab hopes to help traditional real-estate and industry parks to understand latest trends and learn the paths chose by world's top leading companies as well as to establish a learning community to win together and grow together.

On September 4th, the Yangtze River Delta Innovation Projects Roadshow and the i-Lab International Innovation Competition of the 2019 Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival were officially held. In the morning, a group of new startups from the Yangtze River Delta demonstrated their outstanding innovation projects. Xu Jue, General Manager of Science and Technology Innovation Department & Information Management Department of INESA Shanghai, and Tony Tai, Chief Technology Officer of Microsoft China and Chief Strategy Officer of Innovation Alliance, attended the event. Many innovative startups impressed domestic and foreign investors during the roadshow.

In the afternoon, i-Lab joined hands with global innovation partner, C2CAN (The China-Canada Commercialization & Acceleration Network), for the first time to successfully host the i-Lab International Innovation Competition of the 2019 Caohejing Hi-Tech Carnival. Nine Canadian startups debuted on the stage of the Festival, demonstrated their own innovations with rich field experience, broadened the global vision of domestic startups.

SOURCE i-Lab