2019 IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week Set to Open in October

With the Vape industry entering the high-speed development period from the initial stage, the branding has become the vital element for each vape businessman to study. The old school and simple commercial facilities are now difficult to meet the need of branding for the current time. How to upgrade imagine of vape product and how to develop the sales channel in a various way are worthy of in-depth study.

Vape Industry Enters the Era of deep operation

The vape industry is entering the era of strategy operation. Statistics show that China is the largest producer of vape products, accounting for more than 90% of world production. In 2016, China's vape production was 1.205 billion units. The market predicts that China's vape production will be 2.9 billion in 2019, an increase of 140% quantity compared with 2016. What's more, it is expected to reach 4.7 billion in 2022.

With the advent of the rapid development of the vape industry, the original operation way is ending. Now the entire vape industry has entered the era of strategy operation, which puts new demands on the product types, sales channels and operation modes of e-cig products.

In terms of product types, e-cigarettes have emerged today with already more than thousands of products on the market. Among them, the market of mod kits is basically declining in the Chinese market, and it has been subverted by pods systems including disposable pods. However, there is still a large market for mod kits in other regions. On all accounts, the market will only leave products that are most adaptable to market changes.

In regards of the vape sales channel, whoever has integrated and covered all the sales channels will flourish in the market. In China, online channels are the focus of competition among all channels. Mostly entrepreneurs with Internet experience background will received investment in the vape industry. However, since vape industry is still an emerging industry, consumers will have to get to sense the perception of the vape product through real experience before they finally choose to use it, as a result, the majority of vape companies have now set their sights on offline channels.

As for the operation mode in China, vape brands with different styles have sprung up in at the same time, along with the various operating methods including cross-border cooperation, scene marketing, KOL Marketing and so on.

In the period of rapid development of vape industry, the upgrade of products and the development of sales channels are the key and future trends of the whole industry. Abundant product types, diversified sales channels, and in-depth business cooperation are undoubtedly the concentration of IECIE Shanghai Steam Culture Week.

IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week helps vape brands to operate their market in depth.

IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week is committed to leading the new trend of the vape industry, from the deep level, wide field, multi-dimensional, to help the deep operation of the vape brand.

1. Deep Exploration of the Off-line Vape Sales Channels

Although vaping has entered a period of rapid development, it has not yet formed a systematic sales system. The traditional off-line stores are iteratively updated, and the e-commerce channels are thriving.

IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week goes deep into the offline channel, conducting investigations and detailed analysis of e-commerce bases, vape stores and overseas professional wholesale markets, and makes point-to-point invitations to a large number of professional visitors from the vape shops and chain shop. What's more, the targeted visitors also are covered from online e-commerce, micro-business and cross-border e-commerce, import and export trading companies and their sales channels. Consumer electronics and gifts and other wholesale distribution channels, chains such as convenience stores and gas stations, and group procurement channels have also been counted in.

In order to help brand exhibitors build up more completed distribution system, IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week will prepare a grand year-end new product promotion and dealer ordering conference. Currently, 20 well-known brand exhibitors will hold a new product launch conference and dealer conference during the IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week.

IECIE Shanghai Steam Culture Week promotes the close cooperation and exchange business information between brand exhibitors and channel dealers, and provides brand exhibitors with more traffic resources, contacts dealers in a zero-distance manner, and opens up domestic and international sales channels for brand exhibitors in the form of channel matchmaking.

2. Wide Areas, Expansion of Online Sales Channels.

Online channels are very important for the operation of vape brands. By 2018, 80.6% of China's vape sales came from online channels. In 2019, online sales channels maintained a steady growth. According to the data, online sales of the electronic cigarette industry reached 1.089 billion yuan in the first half of this year, which shows a year-on-year increase of 90.96%. In June, affected by the "618 promotion" , a Chinese version of Black Friday, sales increased by 149.41%.

In order to help the deep operation of vape brands, IECIE brings together many of China's online platform resources to help e-cigarette brands expand online channels through multiple platforms.

In July of this year, the organizer of IECIE e-cig Expo held the T-mall E-Commerce Conference. From the participation of the scene, it can be seen that the vape industry is paying close attention to the e-commerce platform. In this Shanghai Vape Culture Week, there will also be a forum of Youzan channels, a new Chinese online sales channel, allowing vape brands to understand the operation of social e-commerce, online operation through Wechat mini-app.

IECIE is connected to the resources of major e-commerce platforms hoping to cover traditional e-commerce and social e-commerce through a variety of online channels in a wide range of fields, helping vape brands to break through operational obstacles.

3. Multi-dimensional Platforms and Well-Known Mass Media Promotion.

As a well-known exhibition event in the vape industry, IECIE E-cig Show has successfully held the 5th Shenzhen International E-cig Expo. From 2015 to 2019, the number of exhibitors has shown an overall growth trend. In 2019, the whole participations reached as high as 71,572. Undoubtedly, the large amount of buyer resources accumulated by IECIE in Shenzhen Station will also remain the same power as this time in Shanghai show.

In order to deeply maintain the professional buyer group, accurately match the needs of core buyers, segment the buyer category, and professionally match the quality of core buyers. IECIE has officially launched a business matching system to achieve accurate matching between exhibitors and professional buyers. A smarter, more convenient and more direct online cooperation platform is intendedly designed for the great benefits of exhibitors and buyers. The information of buyer and the exhibitor are interoperable to achieve a win-win situation in trade cooperation and brand promotion, thereby helping the vape brand to operate in another dimension.

In addition to the business matching system, the 2nd IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week also launched the international vape industry forum with the theme of "breaking, accelerating and integrating" with the well-known media platform 36Kr from the United Nations. With the help of the IECIE vape event window, Taking the professional perspective of 36kr as the core, through the in-depth discussion of the vape industry, we will explore a new pattern of industry development, show the value of new tobacco product trends, and convey the voice of the emerging industry, e-cigarette, to the mass consumers, so that the mass market can understand more to its consumers.

More than a thousand brands exhibiting

Compared with the first IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week, the exhibition area of the second IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week expands to 23,000 square meters, and the number of exhibitors has doubled compared with last year. The 2nd IECIE Shanghai vape Culture Week will attract more than 1,000 brand exhibitors, as well as many professional exhibitors and visitors from all over the world to participate in this vape culture feast.

The 2nd IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week will showcase and deepen the industry from both the exhibition and conference perspectives. The aim is to focus on the new eco-cigarette ecosystem, and to focus on the industry to carry out in-depth promotion and innovation, expand the influence of e-cigarette culture in the public domain, and lead the industrial structure upgrade.

As we all know, in 2019, it was called the new "first year" of the vape industry. New cross-border brands continued to emerge, and the amount of financing reached new highs. In the first half of 2019, the total financing of the vape industry exceeded 1 billion RMB. In the 2019 IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week, you can see the top brands in the industry, including the independent e-cigarette brand, Rexl, with 10 months cumulative sales exceeding 1 billion RMB, and other continuous innovation brands that break through researches and developments such as SNOWPLUS , Smokeless electronic cigarette, electronic coffee, electronic cigarette marketing brand, as well as vvild whose branding creative officer is Eddie Chen, a well-known singer, FLOW ,YOOZ and other famous vape brands.

The three-day IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week integrate the core head enterprises of the vape industry, thus leading the new trend of the vape industry. In the second half of the 2019 e-cigarette industry event, IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week will continue to expand the industry's breadth and depth as the goal, with "internationalization, specialization" as the guideline.

