2019 Inc. 5000 honoree, NexxtGen, assigns Peter H. Foley to board of directors

"It is with great pleasure that I announce Peter as our Chairman of the Board," said NexxtGen CEO, Eric K. Grant. "His excellent credentials and M&A experience make him a key addition to our growth strategy and we are excited to welcome him to the NexxtGen team!"

About NexxtGen Corporation

NexxtGen provides professional services within the realm of Information Technology and Telecommunications. NexxtGen is ever expanding to new industries but we take pride in our unparalleled expertise in Energy, Insurance, Financial Services, and Government.

NexxtGen is known for delivering world class satellite communications and installation services supporting VSAT, Cellular, Broadband, BGAN, WIMAX, and more. NexxtGen has an international network of skilled technicians that are actively deployed to client sites. NexxtGen's civil and electrical professional engineers are uniquely licensed and stamped throughout all of North America.

At its core, NexxtGen is a technology company that embraces innovation and develops software products for both enterprises and consumers. Our software engineers are experts in helping our clients grow by providing Mobile and Web Development, DevOps, Cloud Engineering, and Cyber Security services. Our software product, Skyview, leverages industry data in order to predict key events in operations for Oil and Gas companies.

NexxtGen is dedicated to providing clients with quality services, creating an engaging workplace, and bettering the industries we work in for the "nexxt" generation.

Learn more about NexxtGen here: https://nexxtgen.com

