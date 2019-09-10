2019 Innovators & Disruptors Awards Winners Announced, Presented by New York on Tech

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today New York On Tech, the premiere early pipeline tech talent accelerator working to create pathways to innovation for the next generation, announced the honorees for the 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony.

The Annual Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony will recognize leaders in technology and business, specifically those from underrepresented backgrounds including, but not limited to: women, people of color and members of the LGBTQIA community.

New York On Tech

This year's honorees were nominated either by themselves or other members of the tech and business community. All nominees were then evaluated by members of the Judges Committee. Judges scored every nominee in their category against 5 different standards: Their character, their community involvement, their contribution to their field and/or industry and the ways this platform could advance their careers/goals.

"The 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Awards is truly a needed platform for the tech industry to ensure we are elevating the stories and achievements of professionals who are leaving a lasting impact in their fields and communities. In attendance will be some of the biggest names and rising stars of the technology and business communities. They exemplify excellence and impact --- from engineering to venture capital," said Jessica Santana and Evin Robinson, the co-founders of New York On Tech.

Join us Thursday, October 24, 2019 for the Annual Innovators and Disruptors Awards & Ceremony powered by New York On Tech. The event will be hosted from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Current - Pier 59 at Chelsea Piers. 100% of proceeds generated will go towards supporting NYOT's student programs throughout the year.

Below you can find the full list of honorees for this year's 2019 Innovators and Disruptors Awards and Judges.

About New York On Tech

New York On Tech is an award-winning, early pipeline tech talent accelerator on a mission to prepare the next generation of technology leaders by creating pathways for students to thrive in technology and innovation. Their work has been featured in major media outlets including Forbes, CNN, Huffington Post, TechCrunch and PBS.

2019 HONOREES

Diversity & Inclusion

Pallavi Sebastian , Chief of Staff & Operations - Financial Services, Microsoft

Danny Allen , Vice President - Tech Diversity & Inclusion, SAP

Founders & Entrepreneurs

Marlin Jenkins , Founder and CEO, Neture, Inc

Elkanah Reed , Founder, ELEVEN Digital, Inc

Engineering

Jared Green , Vice President, Langan

Christina Morillo , Senior Program Manager, Cloud Identity Engineering, Microsoft

Digital Marketing & Social Media

Alex Wolf , Product Marketing Strategist, Alex Wolf , LLC

Gia Peppers , On-air talent, Viacom/BET Networks

Product Management

Tricia Maia , Director of Product, AlphaSights

Shahela Sajanlal , Director of Platform Operations, RubiconMD

UX / UI Design

LaToya Westbrooks , Senior UX Researcher, Oscar Health

Odes Roberts, Design Director, Almost Studios

Business Development & Sales

Maria Ponce , Head of Credit Card, Banco Popular

Cavel Khan , SVP Client Partnerships - North America , VICE

Management, Finance & Operations

Sofia Hernandez , Chief Client Officer, Suzy

Adrian Tonge , Managing Director, Accenture

Tech Policy

Chante Harris , Vice President, Capalino+Company

Gary Johnson , Director of Strategy & Operations, NYC Mayor's Office of the CTO

Venture Capital

Richard Kerby , General Partner, Equal Ventures

Katie Shea , Parter, Kairos

2019 JUDGES

Jeff Delaney , Strategic Partner Lead, Google

Laure J. Patel , Strategic Accounts, Density Inc

Ranjeeta Baijnauth , Director, Interactive Advertising Bureau

Suranjit Tilakawardane, Sr. Director, CNN

Juan Fuentes , Vice President, NBCUniversal

Katie Morse , Vice President, Nielsen

Tameka Vasquez , Assistant Vice President, Genpact

Tatiana Holifield Arthur , VP/Head of Digital Strategy, Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Anthony Izzo , Senior Director, CBS Corporation

Lauren Lopez , Sr. Director, HR, NBA

Mia Scott , Vice President, Nielsen

Sacha Thompson , Marketing Lead, Amazon

Rachana Kumar , Director, Etsy

Rebecca Wessell , Vice President, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tony Jackson , Senior Vice President, Gallery Media Group

Ukachi Anonyuo , Executive Director, The Estée Lauder Companies

Evin F. Robinson , President, New York On Tech

Jonathan Jackson , Fellow, Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard

Kathryn Minshew , Founder & CEO, The Muse

Logan Cohen , Co-founder & CEO, Kudzoo

Elise James DeCruise , Vice President, MediaMath

Michael Texidor , Vice President, Interactive Advertising Bureau

Peter Nesbitt , Vice President, Teampay

Rob Hayden , Director, Jetty

Kate Haberbusch , Director of Product, Daily Burn

Kathryn Hurley , Legal Counsel, Spotify

Prerna Singh , Vice President, CoEdition

Sonia Kedzierski , Director, Etsy

Dayanna Torres , Director, JobsFirstNYC

Priscilla Kwak , Assistant Vice President, NYCEDC

Tom Ogletree , Sr. Director, Social Impact, General Assembly

Alyssa Henry Gonzalez , Senior Director, CBS Corporation

Jan Fiegel , Head of Talent, Sidewalk Labs

Rose Kue , UX Lead, Planned Parenthood

Roxanne Mustafa , Senior Product Designer, Pivotal Labs

Elizabeth Galbut , Managing Partner, SoGal Ventures

Kai Bond , Investor, Comcast Ventures and Catalyst Fund

Marina Hadjipateras , General Partner, Trailmix Ventures

Sallie Jian , Program Manager - (Corporate VC), SAP.io

