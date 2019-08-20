2019 Insights Into the Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market size is expected to reach $94.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are influencing the adoption of CNC machines for developing intricate models/components with a definitive finish. This has subsequently led to a rise in the implementation of CNC technology in a lathe, milling, laser, grinding, and welding machines. The integration of CNC machines with Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) is instrumental in reducing the time required for the manufacturing of workpieces and enabling hassle-free production of components.



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction Equipment, Industrial, Power & Energy and Others. Increasing demand from the automotive, industrial, and power & energy sectors is anticipated to fuel the growth. The rising demand for mass production of workpieces, from the automobile manufacturers, at minimal time and expenses is accelerating the product demand.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market, by End-user

1.4.3 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Type

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Lathe Machines Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Milling Machines Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Laser Machines Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Welding Machines Market by Region

4.1.5 Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Grinding & Winding Machines Market by Region

4.1.6 Global Other Type Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by End-user

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Automotive Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region

5.1.3 Global Construction Equipment Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region

5.1.4 Global Industrial Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region

5.1.5 Global Power & Energy Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region

5.1.6 Global Others Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market

6.3 Europe Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market

6.5 LAMEA Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Siemens AG

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent Strategies & Developments

7.1.5.1 Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

7.1.5.2 Product Launch

7.1.6 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.3 Amada Holdings Co. Ltd.

7.4 Allied Machines & Engineering Corporation

7.5 FANUC Corporation

7.6 DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd.

7.7 Haas Automation Inc.

7.8 Hurco Companies Inc.

7.9 Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

7.10 Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation



