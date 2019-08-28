2019 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference Americas to Explore How Digital Drives Enterprise Change

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of industry leaders will gather in Scottsdale, Ariz., for the 2019 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC) Americas, the premier annual event for service and technology providers hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

This year's ISG SIC Americas event, September 15–17 at the Talking Stick Resort, will feature leading experts on digital transformation discussing how technology is driving enterprise change, and how technology and service providers need to build their business case for enterprise digital transformation.

"To continue to deliver superior financial results while enhancing customer experiences and realizing technology's ability to drive efficiency and growth, Fortune 1000 companies are searching for solutions and partners who can best align their offerings with these business objectives," said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "The ISG SIC Americas event will prepare participants to create innovative technology solutions that drive new business models."

Dozens of ISG advisors will participate in the SIC, bringing the latest, real-world experience from the firm's engagements with leading enterprises worldwide. Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research, will present the 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Awards™, an annual recognition for the technology and service providers with the highest customer experience scores in the categories of collaboration, execution, governance, teams and innovation (for core technology providers), and incubation, enablement and acceleration (for emerging technology providers). An overall ISG Star of Excellence Award will be presented to the core technology provider that earns the highest cumulative customer experience score, and the ISG Star of Excellence Award – Emerging Tech will be presented to the emerging technology provider with the highest score.

Enterprise keynote presentations will be delivered by Joseph Burke, senior vice president of global sourcing for 21st Century Fox, and Kristin Swayze, senior director of the Global Technology Vendor Management Office for McDonald's Corporation. Burke will address technology trends in the media industry and what large media companies look for from their providers, and Swayze will present "Differentiation in an Era of Sameness."

Marc Liebman, retired naval aviator, businessman and author, will deliver the keynote presentation, "Outcome Based Relationships," on Tuesday, September 17. Liebman will draw on his senior management experience as an advisor and as a provider to help attendees identify disconnects in the sales process and become more successful in pursuing new opportunities and relationship structures.

Lyle Paczkowski, technology strategist with Sprint, will participate in a fireside chat, "Blockchain: Hype, Promise and Reality," with Alex Manders, director and lead of ISG Blockchain Now™. Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst for ISG Research, will deliver the most recent ISG Index™ data, along with an industry and market update, and ISG Partners Prashant Kelker and Larry Danna will each present elements of digital change in the enterprise and how to build economic and strategic business cases for enterprise digital transformation.

In addition to general session keynote presentations and panel discussions, the three-day event includes workshops, networking time and pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors. The event also will feature a Women in Digital Forum for exchanging ideas and practical advice on diversity in the workplace, how to advance within an organization and other business concerns.

The 2019 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference Americas is sponsored by Cast Software. More details about the event can be found on the event website. ISG will host a Sourcing Industry Conference EMEA in London, October 7–8. Details about the ISG SIC EMEA can be found on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

