2019 iWorld Expo is Approaching

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, the press conference of the 2019 iWorld Expo was held in Chengdu, announcing that the 2019 iWorld Expo will be held from August 23-25 at Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The Expo, under the guidance of Chengdu Municipal People's Government, is hosted by IDG Asia and co-organized by Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Economic and Information Technology, Chengdu Expo Bureau and the Management Committee of Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone.

The reporter was informed at the press conference that the Expo, themed on "Empowerment · Integration · Innovation", will consist of 8 exhibition zones and during the 3-day period, 1 main forum, 5 parallel forums and other special events will be held. The intelligent technology feast is in the countdown.

Digitization enables infinite possibilities in the future

The 19th National Congress has outlined the grand blueprint of building China's strength in cyberspace and building a digital China and a smart society, promoting the deep integration of the internet, big data, artificial intelligence and real economy, developing digital economy and sharing economy, as well as fostering new growth areas and drivers. In the 2019 NPC & CPPCC, the government work report stated that "We will push forward the accelerated development of emerging industries and expand the digital economy".

Keeping abreast of the times and in response to the new developments, this year's Expo will focus on the digital economy highlights, the leading frontier technology, the industrial development and the people's livelihood needs, strives to build a platform for smart industry development and aims to boost digital economy innovation to strengthen the digital economy. This year, the exhibition area will total 22,000 square meters. New achievements, new technologies and new products at home and abroad in the field of digital economy, involving interconnected technology, tech-sport, intelligent cars, virtual reality, innovation and entrepreneurship, digital entertainment, digital health, and software city will be exhibited together. The Expo will establish a new platform for international cooperation and exchange of the digital economy industry, and let visitors experience the convenient and complete application of digital economy products at zero distance.

This year's Expo is not only a wonderful visual show of black technology, but also a rare gathering of wisdom and insights. The 2019 iWorld Conference on the theme of "Digital Native Creating a New Business Model" will consist of iWorld Conference and 5 parallel forums, including Exploring · Application of Blockchain Technology, 5G+VR for Building a New Ecology, Digital Driven Human Resources · the Future of Talent Competition, Brand Innovation Enables Business Development and the Fourth World Digital Economy Conference. During the period, the big figures from home and abroad will jointly discuss and explore the new industrial developments, the cutting-edge technologies as well as the future trends of digital economy.

In order to demonstrate the opportunities of the digital economy development and help enterprises with transformation and upgrading, 2019 iWorld Expo will launch a high-quality channels conference, introducing 30+ large e-commerce platforms, specialized retailers, shopping malls, competitive sellers and premium brand channel purchasers such as JD, Suning and Yintai to realize the audience-enterprise and enterprise-enterprise seamless connection.

It is expected that this Expo will attract more than 200 domestic and international mainstream brand exhibitors, with presence of over 100 industry leaders, hundreds of authoritative professional media and 100,000 and more visitors, achieving all-media coverage and three-dimensional promotional effect. Potential visitors would not want to miss it.

Innovation activities ignite the high-tech party

The Expo never stops its pursuit of newness. Curling, dry ski and other special games, and the futuristic smart car experience will certainly bring visitors a wonderful journey of intelligent technology.

It would be the wisest choice to get cool by skiing during a hot summer. This year, a 3-meter-high snow slope will be made in the pavilion during the Expo. Citizens can experience the cool "ice-snow world" at the doorstep.

Those looking to share more fun with others can try out curling. It requires skills and strategy. Players can not only feel the coolness, but also improve their team spirit and adaptability. Watching the curling movement is also a pleasure. In a word, no one would regret for joining in the curling exercise, either by playing or watching it.

Just input a destination, then press the button, and it will automatically drive you on the road, fully freeing the hands and brain of the driver who may watch movies, drink tea or work during the travel. Smart cars unlock an ideal lifestyle. This Expo specially sets up a smart car zone for visitors to personally experience the driving pleasure of smart cars.

In addition, iWorld The Best Award and iWorld eSports will be on schedule at the iWorld Expo. The Best 2019 Awards is the most authoritative annual selection of the mobile internet peripheral products in Asia; the 2019 iWorld eSports Invitation will provide a high-end platform for competition and communication between e-sports players, and StarCraft and King of Glory are two main games.

Relying on the iWorld Expo to build platforms, gather achievements, promote innovation and pursue development, Chengdu is picturing the grand blueprint of digital economy construction. This August will witness a big moment of Chengdu, and Chengdu, with confidence and strength, is ready to fight for a great future with the power of digital economy.

Visit the website http://www.iworld-idg.com/ for more information about the Expo.

SOURCE IDG Asia